Cavaliers vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 10

It’s Thursday, April 10, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (63-16) and Indiana Pacers (48-31) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Cavaliers are currently 29-10 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Pacers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. These two split the season series this year and have one more meeting after this on Sunday.

The Pacers have won five straight games and six of the past seven, while the Cavaliers are 4-1 in the past five contests and 7-2 over the previous nine.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Pacers live today

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Cavaliers (+318), Pacers (-408)

Spread: Pacers -9

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 113.42, and the Pacers 118.11.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Cavaliers vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pacers to cover:

“Cleveland is sitting four of their starters with the No. 1 seed locked up for the Eastern Conference, so this is a Pacers or pass spot for me. The first-half spread might not be a bad look before Indiana sits a starter or two in the second half.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at -9.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Pacers on Thursday

The Cavaliers have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

The Over is 12-8 in the Cavaliers’ and the Pacers’ last 10 games combined

The Cavaliers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Pacers have won 16 of their last 20 games at home

