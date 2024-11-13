Lakers vs Grizzlies Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

This is the second meeting of the season between the Grizzlies and Lakers with a few new faces and some missing.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-4 this season and have won two straight before this meeting. Los Angeles lost 131-114 to the Memphis earlier this season but the Lakers didn’t have Anthony Davis in the lineup. Davis is probable for tonight’s matchup and he leads the NBA with 31.2 points per game and 13th in rebounds (10.4 per game).

The Memphis Grizzlies are 7-4 on the season while being one of the most injury-riddled teams in the league. Memphis will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Marcus Smart for this matchup. The Grizzlies have won three straight and five of the last six games with all five wins coming by double-digits and the lone loss by two points to the Nets (106-104).

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Grizzlies @ Lakers

● Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Crypto.Com Arena

● City: Los Angeles, California

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Grizzlies @ Lakers

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Los Angeles Lakers (-275), Memphis Grizzlies (+225)

● Spread: Los Angeles -7

● Total: 232.0

Probable starting lineups for Memphis and Los Angeles

· Memphis Grizzlies (7-4)

PG Scotty Pippen Jr. -- Ja Morant is out

SG Luke Kennard -- Marcus Smart is out

SF Jaylen Wells -- Desmond Bane is out

PF Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Zach Edey

· Los Angeles Lakers (6-4)

PG Austin Reaves

SG Cam Reddish

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies @ Lakers

The Lakers are 6-4 ATS, tied for the 7th-best mark.

The Grizzlies are 6-5 ATS, tied for the 10th-best mark.

The Lakers are an NBA-best 4-0 ATS as a home favorite.

The Grizzlies are 1-1 ATS as a road underdog and 2-3 ATS on the road overall.

Memphis is 7-4 to the Over this year, ranking tied 6th.

Los Angeles is 5-5 on the total this year and 2-2 as a home favorite.

LeBron James recorded a triple-double in his last game with 19 points, 16 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Raptors.

Anthony Davis had a season-low four rebounds and eight field goal attempts in his last game scoring 22 points with 3 assists.

Jaren Jackson is averaging 24.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.2 combined blocks and steals per game over the last five contests.

Notable Player Props for Grizzlies @ Lakers

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 28.5 Points

Jaren Jackson O/U 23.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 23.5 Points

Austin Reaves O/U 17.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 12.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Santi Aldama O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Jaren Jackson O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 8.5 Assists

Scotty Pippen Jr. O/U 6.5 Assists

Austin Reaves O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Grizzlies @ Lakers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Lakers to go Over their first-half Team Total of 58.5 points:

“Memphis is coming off wins versus Washington and Portland since beating the Lakers. The previous two wins are against two of the worst offenses in the NBA.

The Grizzlies held Portland to 44 points and Washington to 48 points in the first half and ran away in those games. I believe the Lakers will give them more of a run for their money in the first half, especially since Anthony Davis didn’t play in the first meeting.

Los Angeles trailed 59-53 in the first meeting and I think they can score 60-plus this time. The Lakers scored 68, 74, 59, and 69 first-half points versus the Grizzlies last year. I like the L.A. First Half Team Total Over 58.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Grizzlies and the Lakers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds value in taking Memphis on the ML (+225)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Memphis +7 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 232.0 points

