NBA
Memphis Grizzlies
Luke Kennard
Luke
Kennard
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency
Houston is the team with the most money to spend this offseason.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Luke Kennard
MEM
Shooting Guard
#10
Luke Kennard (shoulder) ruled out Friday vs. LAL
Luke Kennard
MEM
Shooting Guard
#10
Luke Kennard (shoulder) questionable for Game 6
Luke Kennard
MEM
Shooting Guard
#10
Luke Kennard sidelined by left shoulder injury
Luke Kennard
MEM
Shooting Guard
#10
MEM starting Ja, Bane, Kennard, Brooks, Jackson
Ja Morant
MEM
Point Guard
#12
Morant, Kennard, Tillman off injury report Friday
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Porzingis helps BOS; How will Smart fit in MEM?
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?
Do Wizards have the worst NBA roster right now?
Can Porzingis reach full potential with Celtics?
Winners, losers from blockbuster Porzings to Celtics, Smart to Grizzlies trade
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad