Trae Young has right knee MCL sprain, will be re-evaluated in one month

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Georgia at Florida
No. 5 Georgia rallies and escapes ‘Cocktail Party’ with a 24-20 victory against Florida
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Kansas State
No. 13 Texas Tech takes advantage of turnovers to beat K-State 43-20, ending eight-game series skid
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
Jeremiyah Love, No. 12 Notre Dame escape Boston College with 25-10 victory

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_cfb_nebraskafirsttouchdown_251101.jpg
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC
nbc_horse_dirtmile_251101.jpg
Nysos wins thrilling BC Dirt Mile in photo finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Georgia at Florida
No. 5 Georgia rallies and escapes ‘Cocktail Party’ with a 24-20 victory against Florida
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Kansas State
No. 13 Texas Tech takes advantage of turnovers to beat K-State 43-20, ending eight-game series skid
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Boston College
Jeremiyah Love, No. 12 Notre Dame escape Boston College with 25-10 victory

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_cfb_nebraskafirsttouchdown_251101.jpg
Raiola hits Key for TD in Blackout Game vs. USC
nbc_horse_dirtmile_251101.jpg
Nysos wins thrilling BC Dirt Mile in photo finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Trae Young has right knee MCL sprain, will be re-evaluated in one month

  
Published November 1, 2025 08:07 PM

This is bad news for a Hawks team still trying to find its footing after major roster changes last summer.

Trae Young suffered a right knee MCL sprain — although no additional structural damage — and will be re-evaluated in a month, the Hawks announced Saturday. Re-evaluation does not mean return, he could be out longer, but he has started treatment. While the Hawks did not announce a grade for the sprain, a Grade 2 sprain usually has players out closer to six weeks (a Grade 1 strain is generally closer to three weeks).

The injury happened against Brooklyn, when the Nets’ Noah Clowney ran into the Hawks’ Mo Gueye, who fell backward directly into the unsuspecting Young’s knee, bending it awkwardly (if you’re at all squeamish, do not play the video below).

Look for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to get more run for Atlanta.

Young was averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 assists a game before the Nets game, but had been struggling with his 3-point shot (19.2%).

Atlanta (3-3) built a roster this offseason that, on paper, seems a perfect fit to capitalize on Young’s strengths. However, we have seen very little of this group together, as Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher have all missed time due to injuries. The Hawks and Young did not agree to terms on a contract extension this summer (the same was true for Porzingis), because they wanted to see how this new investment would look on the court before committing to a path going forward. Now, it will be at least another month before we start to see how that comes together.

Mentions
ATL_Young_Trae.jpg Trae Young Nickeil Alexander-Walker.png Nickeil Alexander-Walker MEM_Kennard_Luke.jpg Luke Kennard