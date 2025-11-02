Trae Young has right knee MCL sprain, will be re-evaluated in one month

This is bad news for a Hawks team still trying to find its footing after major roster changes last summer.

Trae Young suffered a right knee MCL sprain — although no additional structural damage — and will be re-evaluated in a month, the Hawks announced Saturday. Re-evaluation does not mean return, he could be out longer, but he has started treatment. While the Hawks did not announce a grade for the sprain, a Grade 2 sprain usually has players out closer to six weeks (a Grade 1 strain is generally closer to three weeks).

The injury happened against Brooklyn, when the Nets’ Noah Clowney ran into the Hawks’ Mo Gueye, who fell backward directly into the unsuspecting Young’s knee, bending it awkwardly (if you’re at all squeamish, do not play the video below).

Trae Young went to the locker room after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/OtAeoQegFf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 30, 2025

Look for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to get more run for Atlanta.

Young was averaging 20.8 points and 9.5 assists a game before the Nets game, but had been struggling with his 3-point shot (19.2%).

Atlanta (3-3) built a roster this offseason that, on paper, seems a perfect fit to capitalize on Young’s strengths. However, we have seen very little of this group together, as Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher have all missed time due to injuries. The Hawks and Young did not agree to terms on a contract extension this summer (the same was true for Porzingis), because they wanted to see how this new investment would look on the court before committing to a path going forward. Now, it will be at least another month before we start to see how that comes together.

