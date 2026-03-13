 Skip navigation
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes Wilt Chamberlain, sets record with 127th consecutive 20+ point game

  
Published March 13, 2026 12:53 AM

A Shai Gilgeous-Alexander streak that started on Nov. 1, 2024, reached record levels on Thursday when, with a jumper from the top of the key over Baylor Scheierman, SGA passed the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for most consecutive 20+ point games with 127.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is nothing if not consistent, and he proved that with his 127th consecutive 20-plus-point game in a Thunder win against the Celtics, breaking the legendary Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126.

With all eyes on him, Gilgeous-Alexander started slow against the Celtics and didn’t score for the first half of the first quarter, but by the end of 12 minutes, he was at 10 points, and his setting the record seemed inevitable.

It isn’t just the 127 games number that is impressive. In 35 of the games, Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t play in the fourth quarter because the Thunder were winning by so much.

“He puts the work behind it, does it consistently,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said pregame. “He’s a perfectionist when it comes to his craft. He’s got an unbelievably high bar for himself, and yet, he’s incredibly empathic with his teammates.”

Chamberlain’s streak only came to an end because he was ejected early in what would have been his 127th game. After that, he went on to score 20+ points in his next 92 consecutive games.

Gilgeous-Alexander would go on to finish with 35 points, leading the Thunder to a dramatic 104-102 victory that felt like a potential NBA Finals preview. Jaylen Brown scored 34 to lead the Celtics, but it was two Chet Holmgren free throws with 0.8 seconds left that got Oklahoma City the win.

