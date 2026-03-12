Hall of Famer Dwight Howard officially announces retirement from basketball

Dwight Howard has not stepped on an NBA court since 2022 and has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But he never officially retired from the NBA. Until today.

Woke up today on the 12th of this month and I figured it’s time to move on from Superman! Im no super human… I cry ! I struggle! I feel like everyone else. Through the lies, the media and the hate I still show love and Smile Through The Storm.



But now Im taking off the cape and… pic.twitter.com/SyZQAcAeLq — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) March 12, 2026

Howard had a legendary 18-year NBA career, and younger fans who only saw Howard near the end (like his Lakers years) had no idea what they missed. Howard was the best defender of his generation, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All-NBA player, and an eight-time All-Star who won an NBA ring in the bubble with the Lakers. For his career, he averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds a game, shooting 58.7% from the floor.

He’s deserving of his spot in the Hall of Fame and of the respect of NBA fans.