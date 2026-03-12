Hall of Famer Dwight Howard officially announces retirement from basketball

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Great Britain
2026 World Baseball Classic: Quarterfinals schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
St. John’s cruises past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Great Britain
2026 World Baseball Classic: Quarterfinals schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
St. John’s cruises past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Hall of Famer Dwight Howard officially announces retirement from basketball

  
Published March 12, 2026 02:30 PM

Dwight Howard has not stepped on an NBA court since 2022 and has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But he never officially retired from the NBA. Until today.

Howard had a legendary 18-year NBA career, and younger fans who only saw Howard near the end (like his Lakers years) had no idea what they missed. Howard was the best defender of his generation, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, an eight-time All-NBA player, and an eight-time All-Star who won an NBA ring in the bubble with the Lakers. For his career, he averaged 15.7 points and 11.8 rebounds a game, shooting 58.7% from the floor.

He’s deserving of his spot in the Hall of Fame and of the respect of NBA fans.