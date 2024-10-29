Mavericks vs Timberwolves Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends, Stats

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves enter 2-1 on the season ahead of this TNT matchup.

Minnesota is on a two-game winning streak over Sacramento (117-115) and Toronto (112-101). The Timberwolves have had two days off ahead of this game, which will be an advantage against the Mavs. Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards have led the charge in that two-game span with the two putting up a combined 113 points.

Dallas is looking for its first two-game winning streak after knocking off Utah last night 110-102. The Mavericks are playing their first back-to-back of the season, so fatigue could be a factor going from Dallas to Minnesota. Luke Doncic is looking for a bounce-back game after 15 points at Utah. Doncic scored 40 and 28 points in the first two games.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks @ Timberwolves

● Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: Target Center

● City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Mavericks @ Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Tuesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Dallas Mavericks (+160), Minnesota Timberwolves (-200)

● Spread: Minnesota -5 (-110)

● Total: 221.5

Probable starting lineups for Dallas and Minnesota

· Dallas Mavericks (2-1)

PG Luka Doncic

SG Kyrie Irving

SF Klay Thompson

PF P.J. Washington

C Daniel Gafford

· Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1)

PG Mike Conley

SG Anthony Edwards

SF Jaden McDaniels

PF Julius Randle

C Rudy Gobert

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks @ Timberwolves

Dallas was an NBA-best 11-3 ATS (78.6%) last year with no rest.

Minnesota was 15-8-1 ATS (65.2%) with a rest advantage last year, ranking 4th-best in the NBA.

Minnesota was 17-26-1 ATS (39.5%) as a home favorite last year, ranking 8th-worst.

Both Minnesota and Dallas are 2-1 to the Under this season.

Both Minnesota and Dallas are 1-2 ATS this season.

Anthony Edwards has scored at least 24 points in all three games.

Rudy Gobert has double-doubled in two of three games so far.

Julius Randle has led Minnesota in scoring the past two games.

Luka Doncic has double-doubled in two of three games so far.

Klay Thompson has scored at least 18 points in three straight.

Klay Thompson has made at least four three-pointers in all three games.

Notable Player Props for Mavericks @ Timberwolves

Highest Point Props

Luka Doncic O/U 29.5 Points

Anthony Edwards O/U 26.5 Points

Kyrie Irving O/U 21.5 Points

Julius Randle O/U 20.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Rudy Gobert O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Julius Randle O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Dereck Lively O/U 7.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Luka Doncic O/U 8.5 Assists

Anthony Edwards O/U 5.5 Assists

Kyrie Irving O/U 4.5 Assists

Julius Randle O/U 4.5 Assists

Mike Conley O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Mavericks @ Timberwolves

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Klay Thomspon to go Under his 15.5 points prop at Minnesota:

“Klay Thomspon has come out blazing for Dallas this season scoring 18 or more points in all three games, yet he has a points prop of 15.5 for this contest.

It’s the second night of a back-to-back where he scored 18 points in 28 minutes against Utah last night. Thomspon and Mavericks left Dallas for Minnesota and the 34-year-old finds himself in his first game with no rest for the Mavericks.

Last season he averaged a surprising 19.5 points per game over 14 no-rest spots, but I think that number will drop this season with a new team. He also hasn’t recorded a free-throw in two straight games relying on the three-ball.

Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, and Donte DiVincenzo will be the primary defenders switching on and off Thompson, which is good enough for me. Give me Thomspon Under 15.5 Points.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Mavericks and the Timberwolves:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports likes Minnesota to win this game but has low confidence in the ML value (-200)

· Spread : NBC Sports likes taking Minnesota to cover the -5

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 221.5 points

