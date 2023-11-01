NBA Best Bets, Nov. 1: Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers
NFL Week 9 Best Bets: Panthers vs Colts and Cardinals vs Browns
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
glover_1920_bmw23_D2_wood.jpg
How to watch WWT Champ., Toto Japan and East Lake Cup
NFL: OCT 22 Steelers at Rams
NFL Thursday Night Football Week 9 Best Bets: Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_231101.jpg
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9
nbc_pft_montrezsweatbears_231101.jpg
Why Sweat has ‘all the leverage’ with the Bears
nbc_pft_chaseyoung49ers_231101.jpg
Young could be ‘difference-maker’ for 49ers in ’23

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers
NFL Week 9 Best Bets: Panthers vs Colts and Cardinals vs Browns
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
glover_1920_bmw23_D2_wood.jpg
How to watch WWT Champ., Toto Japan and East Lake Cup
NFL: OCT 22 Steelers at Rams
NFL Thursday Night Football Week 9 Best Bets: Tennessee Titans vs Pittsburgh Steelers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_231101.jpg
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9
nbc_pft_montrezsweatbears_231101.jpg
Why Sweat has ‘all the leverage’ with the Bears
nbc_pft_chaseyoung49ers_231101.jpg
Young could be ‘difference-maker’ for 49ers in ’23

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA Best Bets, Nov. 1: Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published November 1, 2023 09:17 AM
Examining NBA futures after James Harden trade
November 1, 2023 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the NBA futures market in both conferences after James Harden's trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s attacking the Lakers and Clippers matchup on Wednesday night.

Clippers at Lakers (-6): O/U 226.5

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a back-to-back after beating the Magic last night (118-102) and take on the rival L.A. Lakers for the nightcap of the NBA’s schedule.

The Clippers won all four regular-season meetings last year and the combined point totals were 200, 215, 243, and 248 points. The two higher-scoring matchups came in March and April, and the two lower-scoring outings came early in the season.

The Lakers scored 107 or fewer points in three out of four games so far this season compared to the Clippers who posted 118 or more in their four games versus one winning team.

The Clippers are the No. 1 rated defensive rated team, while the Lakers are 13th. For offense, the Lakers are 18th and the Clippers are sixth in net rating, so I expect a defensive effort from both units, plus the Clippers should be fatigued from last night.

I played the Under 226.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 224.5. I expect the first and fourth quarters to be slow and competitive in this game as both teams dislike one another.

Pick: Under 226.5 (1u)

Season Record: 5-3 (62.5%) +1.96 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers NBA
VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell