NBA Best Bets, Nov. 1: Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s attacking the Lakers and Clippers matchup on Wednesday night.

Clippers at Lakers (-6): O/U 226.5

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a back-to-back after beating the Magic last night (118-102) and take on the rival L.A. Lakers for the nightcap of the NBA’s schedule.

The Clippers won all four regular-season meetings last year and the combined point totals were 200, 215, 243, and 248 points. The two higher-scoring matchups came in March and April, and the two lower-scoring outings came early in the season.

The Lakers scored 107 or fewer points in three out of four games so far this season compared to the Clippers who posted 118 or more in their four games versus one winning team.

The Clippers are the No. 1 rated defensive rated team, while the Lakers are 13th. For offense, the Lakers are 18th and the Clippers are sixth in net rating, so I expect a defensive effort from both units, plus the Clippers should be fatigued from last night.

I played the Under 226.5 at -110 odds and would go down to 224.5. I expect the first and fourth quarters to be slow and competitive in this game as both teams dislike one another.

Pick: Under 226.5 (1u)

Season Record: 5-3 (62.5%) +1.96 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesday through Saturday at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.