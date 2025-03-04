Bucks vs. Hawks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 4

It’s Tuesday, March 4, and the Milwaukee Bucks (34-25) and Atlanta Hawks (28-33) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Bucks are currently 13-16 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Hawks have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Atlanta has won two of the three meetings versus Milwaukee this season, including the previous on Feb. 7 (115-110).

Milwaukee has won six of the last seven games entering this matchup, while Atlanta earned a 132-130 win over Memphis last night. Milwaukee won the last two and last played on Saturday, so the Bucks have a rest advantage.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Hawks live today

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bucks vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Bucks (-210), Hawks (+174)

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Over/Under: 243 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 123.36, and the Hawks 120.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Bucks vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Bucks to win and cover versus the Hawks:

“Milwaukee has a nice rest advantage after playing on Saturday compared to Atlanta who went to the buzzer with Memphis last night (132-130). The Bucks are down 2-1 to the Hawks in the season series and this is an ideal spot for Milwaukee to even up the series. Not to mention, Milwaukee is quitely 6-1 in the last seven games and playing well.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 243.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Hawks on Tuesday

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

The Hawks’ last 3 versus the Bucks have stayed under the Total

The Bucks have failed to cover the spread in their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed a typically inconsistent season but they landed an impressive 132-130 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last time and can keep things close against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have failed to cover the spread in their last five away games against teams with losing records.

