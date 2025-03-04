Cavaliers vs. Bulls Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 4

It’s Tuesday, March 4, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-10) and Chicago Bulls (24-37) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Cavaliers are currently 22-6 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Bulls have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Cleveland is 2-0 against Chicago this season with wins of 6 and 18 points.

Cleveland has won 10 straight games and has the longest active winning streak in the NBA. Chicago is 2-8 in the last 10 games, but 2-2 in the past four with wins over the 76ers and Raptors.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Bulls live today

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-613), Bulls (+452)

Spread: Cavaliers -12

Over/Under: 246 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 128.16, and the Bulls 121.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Cavaliers vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Cavaliers to gas the Bulls up early:

“Cleveland has come out on fire against Chicago in two meetings. The Cavaliers scored 34 and 49 points and after starting slowly against Portland and escaping in OT with a win, I doubt Cleveland will play with its food early. I like the Cavs First Quarter Team Total Over 31.5 against the Bulls. Chicago continues to be one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 246.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Bulls on Tuesday

The Cavaliers have won their last 3 matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division opposition

7 of the Cavaliers’ last 9 games (78%) have gone over the Total

The Bulls are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

