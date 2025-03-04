Warriors vs. Knicks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 4

It’s Tuesday, March 4, and the Golden State Warriors (33-28) and New York Knicks (40-20) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Warriors are currently 16-15 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Knicks have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of two meetings this season between New York and Golden State.

The Knicks have won three straight games all by five or fewer points, while the Warriors have won six of the past seven games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Knicks live today

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Warriors vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Warriors (+156), Knicks (-188)

Spread: Knicks -4.5

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 115.12, and the Knicks 117.47.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Warriors vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Warriors to cover the +4.5 at MSG:

“In the Knicks’ last three games, they’ve won by 1, 4, and 5 points, and gone to OT in two games since the All-Star break. New York is not winning by a margin right now and the Warriors are clicking except for the egg they laid against the 76ers. At 7-1 in the last eight games, it’s Warriros or pass for me.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Knicks on Tuesday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Over is 13-7 in the Warriors’ last 10 games on the road and the Knicks’ last 10 at home combined

The Warriors have covered in 18 of their 31 road games this season

The Knicks have won 3 straight home games

