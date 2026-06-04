Padres vs Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4

A pair of home runs and another dominant start from Cristopher Sanchez gave Philadelphia (32-29) another 3-2 win over San Diego (32-28). Today’s matchup is the first game of the day and the series finale between the two.

Philadelphia has now won six of the past eight games and two straight. Despite the winning, the Phillies offense hasn’t been efficient. Over the last five games, Philadelphia is hitting .197 (29th) and in the past 12 outings, the Phillies rank last with a .196 batting average. The pitching staff has had better luck, led by Sanchez whose franchise record of consecutive scoreless innings ended at 50.2.

San Diego’s slump continues. The Padres have lost four straight games and eight of the past nine for their worst nine-game stretch of the season and third time losing four consecutive contests. San Diego turns to Lucas Giolito today. The Padres have gone 3-0 in Giolito’s three starts and outscored opponents, 17-8.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Phillies



Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 1:05 PM EST

Site: Citizen Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+162), Philadelphia Phillies (-198)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-127), Phillies -1.5 (+105)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Phillies



Thursday’s pitching matchup (June 4): Lucas Giolito vs. Zack Wheeler



Padres: Lucas Giolito

2026 stats: 12.2 IP, 2-0, 4.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 6 Ks, 12 BB



Phillies: Zack Wheeler

2026 Stats: 43.2 IP, 4-1, 2.27 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 40 Ks, 9 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .275 with 61 hits and 73 total bases over 222 at-bats

is hitting .275 with 61 hits and 73 total bases over 222 at-bats The Padres’ Manny Machado is hitting .172 with 36 hits and 56 strikeouts over 209 at-bats

is hitting .172 with 36 hits and 56 strikeouts over 209 at-bats The Phillies’ Brandon Marsh is hitting .335 with 66 hits and 95 total bases over 197 at-bats

is hitting .335 with 66 hits and 95 total bases over 197 at-bats The Phillies’ Alec Bohm is hitting .207 with 43 hits and 30 strikeouts over 208 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Phillies



The Padres are 34-26 ATS

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 19-42 ATS

The Padres are 35-24-1 to the Under, ranking first

The Phillies are 34-25-2 to the Under, ranking third-best

The Padres are 15-11 ATS on the road, ranking eighth-best

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 8-24 ATS at home

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Padres and the Phillies:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.0

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

