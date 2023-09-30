Skip navigation
NBA
Washington Wizards
Chase Audige
CA
Chase
Audige
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Potter helps No. 21 Wisconsin knock off Northwestern 68-51
Micah Potter scored 19 points, D’Mitrik Trice had 13 and the Badgers shut down Northwestern for a 68-51 victory Sunday night.
Chase Audige
WAS
Shooting Guard
Wizards sign Chase Audige to Exhibit 10 contract
Close Ad