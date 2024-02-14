 Skip navigation
Steven Crowl, AJ Storr post double-doubles, lead No. 20 Wisconsin past Ohio State 62-54

  
Published February 14, 2024 12:18 AM

MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl had 16 points and 10 rebounds and AJ Storr added 14 points and 12 rebounds as No. 20 Wisconsin snapped a four-game losing streak with a 62-54 victory over Ohio State on Tuesday night.

Tyler Wahl added 10 points and seven rebounds for Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten), which built a 39-29 rebounding advantage.

Wisconsin, which had been ranked sixth in late January, had lost at home to No. 2 Purdue and dropped three games on the road, including their last two at Michigan and Rutgers.

Bruce Thornton scored 18 points for Ohio State (14-11, 4-10). Roddy Gayle Jr. and Evan Mahaffey each added 10 points.

Chucky Hepburn hit a free throw that gave Wisconsin a 44-28 lead with just under 15 minutes remaining. The Buckeyes went on an 8-0 run and closed within 50-45 on a lay-in by Devin Royal’ with 9:49 remaining.

Ohio State had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but Hepburn converted a steal into a breakaway layup to the put the Badgers up 55-47.

The Buckeyes went almost seven minutes without scoring before Bruce Thornton’s drive made it 57-49 with 1:36 left.

Wisconsin, which had struggled recently from 3-point range, hit 7 of 21 from beyond the arc. Ohio State was 7 of 18 from deep.

Wisconsin closed the first half with a 14-2 run for a 34-21 lead at the break. The Buckeyes missed their final six shots, and nine of their last 10.

The Badgers had eight turnovers early, but none over the final 6:08 of the opening half.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Hosts No. 2 Purdue on Sunday.

Wisconsin: At Iowa on Saturday.