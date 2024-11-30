At 2024 Bayou Classic, a SWAC Rivalry That Goes Beyond Records

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated matchups in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) — the 2024 Bayou Classic. Year after year, this rivalry between Southern University and Grambling State University ignites passions, fuels bragging rights, and provides an atmosphere that goes beyond football. This year’s game is no exception, with both teams coming in hungry for victory, determined to secure a win in a rivalry that has been defined by heart, history, and the unyielding spirit of the HBCU culture.

Southern University enters this year’s Bayou Classic with a renewed sense of confidence and purpose. The Jaguars have had an outstanding season, capped off by an outright SWAC West Championship. Under the leadership of new head coach Terrence Graves, who took over last year for the Classic, Southern has found its rhythm, especially after a rocky start.

Despite early struggles, including tough losses to Jackson State and Florida A&M, Southern has shown resilience in bouncing back from adversity. With Graves at the helm, Southern has reestablished itself as a dominant force in the SWAC. Quarterback play, which had been a question mark early in the season, has improved significantly, with both returning and new quarterbacks stepping up to the challenge.

“I would sum the season up as resilient and unimaginable due to the way the wins came and fighting through adversity, especially at the quarterback position,” said Eric White, the Sports Editor at The Southern Digest. “The team was humbled in big games like JSU and FAMU, but they learned a lesson and applied that lesson to other pivotal matchups to be in the position they are in now.”

As the Southern University Jaguars prepare for the 2024 Bayou Classic, the big question on everyone’s mind is who will be the starting quarterback. While many fans believe Noah Bodden, the starter from last year’s Classic, might get the nod, the quarterback position is about more than just past experience—it’s about the numbers. Southern has had a quite the roller coaster of a season, and their quarterback play has been a reflection of that roller coaster. The season began with Bodden under center, but after struggling with inconsistency, the Jaguars turned to Czavian Teasett. Johnson showed promise and led the team to some key victories until he was injured in the game against Jackson State. The team then went back to Bodden for a few games, but the offensive struggles continued, both in the passing and rushing departments.

Recently, with Teasett healed, he has returned to the starting role, showing flashes of what Southern has been searching for: a dynamic, flexible quarterback. Despite his efforts, the team still faced inconsistency, leading to a surprising move in their game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With starting quarterbacks Bodden and Teasett both struggling to find rhythm, the Jaguars turned to third-string quarterback Jalen Woods, who stepped in and delivered a clutch performance, leading Southern to a much-needed win. This unexpected spark has added even more uncertainty to the quarterback situation, as all three quarterbacks—Noah Bodden, Czavian Teasett, and Jalen Woods—have shown potential but also faced challenges.

Statistically, Bodden has thrown for 1,302 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, while Teasett, in fewer games, has put up 891 yards and 6 touchdowns. Woods, though limited in playing time, has impressed with a 65% completion rate and a touchdown in his lone start. With the Bayou Classic just around the corner, the decision will likely come down to which quarterback can provide the consistency needed for Southern to claim victory.

“The Classic will forever be a special game no matter the record,” White said of the place of the Classic in Southern’s season. “Southern could be winless or undefeated, but the goal is to always get one over the rival. Bragging rights are the main focus every time, but Southern has to approach the game like any other game, which is to win in all phases.”

On the other side, Grambling State has had a challenging season, and are ultimately outside of the SWAC championship conversation. However, the Tigers have shown a lot of grit in recent weeks, finishing the season strong with notable wins, including a victory over Jackson State, a team Southern has yet to beat this season. Despite a disappointing loss to Bethune-Cookman, Grambling’s fight is far from over.

One thing is certain: Grambling will come into the Bayou Classic with something to prove. Whether the Tigers have been up or down during the regular season, the Bayou Classic always represents an opportunity to make a statement. Both teams will play with a chip on their shoulder, with each squad knowing that this game is about far more than the season’s record.

The Bayou Classic is about more than just wins, losses, or even individual stats. It’s a celebration of culture, history, and community that brings together alumni, students, and fans from across the country. For many, this game is a tradition — a rite of passage that transcends the football field.

“The Bayou Classic is so much more than a football game; it’s a celebration of culture, history, and community,” said Martavious Ellis, Grambling’s official 51st Bayou Classic Influencer. “For many, it’s a reunion that brings together generations of alumni, fans, and families who’ve made this weekend a tradition. It’s an event that highlights the incredible impact HBCUs have had on education and culture, particularly through the SWAC schools. From the energy in the stands to the halftime show where the battle of the bands takes center stage, it’s a reminder of the pride and legacy these institutions carry.”

Ellis continued: “When it comes to the game itself, it’s not just about records; it’s about representing your school, your city, and even your family. Every year, both teams come in with something to prove, no matter their season performance. It’s about heart and determination. Winning the Bayou Classic gives you a year’s worth of bragging rights, and that’s priceless in SWAC culture. It’s a testament to the resilience and competitive spirit that defines these schools, and that’s what makes it so special.”

Southern holds a slim 26-24 advantage in the all-time series, and has won the last two iterations of the matchup, but the Bayou Classic is always unpredictable. With both teams bringing their best — no matter their season performance — the intensity of the rivalry guarantees an exciting game for fans of both sides.

