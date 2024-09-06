How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 2 matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) in a rematch of last year’s Week 2. Live coverage will begin Saturday at 7:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Keep reading for how to watch and key storylines for the game.

Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes enter year 2 of the Coach Prime era under head coach Deion Sanders hoping to better last season’s 4-8 record. In 2023, Sanders’ program garnered national attention when he replaced much of the team using the transfer portal and the Buffaloes started 3-0, including a Week 2 win over Nebraska.

The success didn’t last in Boulder, with Colorado winning only one game the rest of the season after Week 3. This offseason, Coach Sanders again lost and gained many players in the transfer portal, and the program hopes those transfers pay off to help star players Shedeur Sanders (Deion’s son) and Travis Hunter lead the Buffaloes to bowl eligibility.

Sanders is a special talent at quarterback with buzz to become a first-round draft pick next spring; Hunter is just as special as an impact player on both sides of the ball, making unbelievable catches out wide and making crucial plays in the defensive secondary. But the lines are an issue for Colorado, and the fundamental issues showed last week in the team’s opening contest, when the Buffaloes eked out a 31-26 win over North Dakota State. Play along the lines will need to be a focus against a much stronger Nebraska team.

Nebraska

Like Colorado, Nebraska is entering year 2 under its head coach as Matt Rhule looks to repeat the program turnaround success he had Temple and then Baylor in the last decade. Rhule took Temple from 2-10 in his first year to 6-6 in year 2; he took Baylor from 1-11 to 7-6. Nebraska went 5-7 in his first season last year, so any improvement on that would make the Cornhuskers bowl eligible. But with a favorable schedule and a potential rising star at quarterback, the Nebraska faithful are hoping to see a season with more than six wins in 2024.

That quarterback is true freshman Dylan Raiola, who last winter flipped his commitment from Georgia to play at Nebraska, where his father Dominic played on the offensive line in the 1990s before a 14-year career with the Detroit Lions. Raiola was a consensus top-ten recruit and his decision to come to Lincoln instantly changed the expectations for the Husker offense. In Week 1 against UTEP, Raiola threw for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns; the Huskers didn’t reach 200 pass yards in any single game last season.

Nebraska is also looking to rely on a strong defense this weekend. The defensive unit – known traditionally as “the Blackshirts” for the black jerseys starters receive – returns a core of players including defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher and defensive end Ty Robinson who can be difference-makers against a struggling Colorado offensive line.

How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers

When: Saturday, September 7

Saturday, September 7 Where: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET) Watch: NBC, Peacock

