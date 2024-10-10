Penn State vs. USC prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The #4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions are on the road to meet the USC Trojans in a West Coast Big Ten battle.

Penn State (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) is undefeated this season with four of their wins by at least two touchdowns. This is the smallest spread for the Nittany Lions all season (-4.5), and it’s their first road game since Week 1 at West Virginia (34-12).

USC (3-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) has lost two of their last three games including Michigan (27-24) and Minnesota (24-17). The Trojans lone Big Ten win was over Wisconsin (38-21). Outside of Notre Dame as the regular season finale, this will likely be USC’s toughest test.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch Penn State vs. USC

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Site: LA Memorial Coliseum

City: Los Angeles, CA

TV/Streaming: CBS and Paramount+

Game odds for Peen State @ USC - Week 7

The latest odds as of Wednesday evening:

o Moneyline: Penn State -225, USC +180

o Spread: Penn State -5.5 (-110)

o Total: 50.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Penn State opened as a -4.5-point favorite and has been bet up to -5.5 with a likelihood to close around -6.5 or -7. This is the lowest that Penn State has been favored all season. There has been no movement on the total of 50.5.

Quarterback matchup for Penn State @ USC

Penn State: Drew Allar has one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios (9-1) in addition to three rushing scores and 1,190 total yards. Allar is on pace to surpass his career-high of 2,631 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

Drew Allar has one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios (9-1) in addition to three rushing scores and 1,190 total yards. Allar is on pace to surpass his career-high of 2,631 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns. USC: Miller Moss has 9 touchdowns to 4 interceptions on the season, plus a 64.5 completion percentage. Moss has tossed at least 200 passing yards in all five games this season and six straight if you include his record 6 touchdown game over Louisville (42-28 win) in the DirectTV Holiday Bowl.

Nittany Lions and Trojans player news & recent stats

Penn State has covered 4 of its last 5 road matchups.

Penn State has won 9 of its last 11 games on the ML.

The Over is 7-3 in USC’s last 10 home games.

Penn State’s Drew Allar has thrown for more than 237 passing yards just once this season, while USC’s Miller Moss has done it three times.

