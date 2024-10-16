UCLA vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

Rutgers and UCLA meet for a battle in Piscataway, New Jersey. for their first conference win of the season.

UCLA (1-5, 0-4 in Big Ten) has lost five straight and to make matters worse, the Bruins are traveling across the country for the first of a back-to-back road trip this weekend at Rutgers followed by a date next weekend at Nebraska. The Bruins are underdogs for every game the rest of the season.

Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 in Big Ten) has lost two straight. The Scarlet Knights lost a close one at Nebraska (14-7) two weeks ago and last week got waxed at home by Wisconsin (42-7). Although they were blown out at home by Nebraska they have a nice travel/rest advantage hosting UCLA.

Game Details and How to watch UCLA @ Rutgers

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Site: SHI Stadium

City: Piscataway, NJ

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for UCLA @ Rutgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

o Moneyline: Rutgers -250, UCLA +200

o Spread: Rutgers -6.5 (-120)

o Total: 40.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM



The spread opened at Rutgers -8.5 and was bet down to Rutgers -6.5 with some -7’s popping up. UCLA has covered three of the last four games failing to cover as +3.5 dogs (lost by 4) last week, so it is no surprise the Bruins are taking money early.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between UCLA and Rutgers:

“UCLA should have beaten Minnesota but squandered that game away, now the Bruins go from California to New Jersey to face another Big Ten defense that doesn’t play around with its food.

Luckily, Rutgers hasn’t had much offense with 14 combined points in the last two games. Rutgers was blown out last week, but that was at home to Wisconsin, and this will be their first back-to-back home games since Weeks 1 and 2, so Rutgers has a big edge here in travel and rest not playing their starters for a full four quarters.

Despite UCLA getting better and more competitive, this isn’t an ideal spot to back the Bruins with the cross-country travel. I like Rutgers in the first half -2.5 and would lean the full game spread of -6.5.”

Quarterback matchup for UCLA @ Rutgers

UCLA: Ethan Garbers is coming off a season-high of 293 passing yards, a 69.4% completion percentage, but three interceptions. Garbers now has 4 touchdowns and 9 interceptions this year. Garber had 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as a junior with the Bruins.

Ethan Garbers is coming off a season-high of 293 passing yards, a 69.4% completion percentage, but three interceptions. Garbers now has 4 touchdowns and 9 interceptions this year. Garber had 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions as a junior with the Bruins. Rutgers: After six games with Rutgers, Athan Kaliakmanis has surpassed 1,000 passing yards and totaled 8 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. In Rutgers’ four wins, Kaliakmanis has a 7-1 TD to INT ratio. Kaliakmanis had 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over two seasons with Minnesota prior to Rutgers.

Bruins @ Scarlett Knights player news & recent stats

UCLA is 3-1 ATS in the last four games and 3-3 ATS on the year.

UCLA is 3-0 to the Under in the past three and 5-1 on the year.

Rutgers is 0-2 ATS in the last two, but 3-3 ATS on the season.

Rutgers is 3-3 on the total this season and has gone Under their team total in three consecutive games.

