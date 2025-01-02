What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule for Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal game

UPDATE: The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia has been postponed in the wake of the New Orleans attack. The game will be played today, January 2nd at 4 p.m. ET.

Bowl season culminates with the College Football Playoff National Championship, which will crown the first champion of the new 12-team playoff on Monday, January 20. Next up in deciding the two teams that will ultimately play in that championship game are the CFP quarterfinals.

For the full schedule/scores of bowl games through January, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game, click here. Keep reading for the rundown of what college football action is on tap for today.

What college football bowl games are on today?

Thursday, January 2nd

Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) (ESPN)

7 Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia

Game snapshot: Between the Rose Bowl and this Sugar Bowl game, good luck picking winners. The Irish are coming off an impressive win over Indiana. Meanwhile, Georgia had no time to revel in its SEC Championship win over Texas after Carson Beck had season-ending UCL surgery. In his stead, Gunner Stockton has spent the better part of the past three weeks getting ready for his first start for the Bulldogs. Stockton was able to make it work in the second half of the conference championship against Texas, but can he do it for a full four quarters against Notre Dame’s pass defense?

When is the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff continues New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with the quarterfinals (see below for the full schedule). The semifinals will be January 9 and 10, and the national championship will be January 20.

