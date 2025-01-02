 Skip navigation
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
Woods' electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule for Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal game

  
Published January 2, 2025 10:00 AM
Oregon must stick to game plan against Ohio State
December 29, 2024 04:29 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry dive into seeding concerns surrounding Oregon and Ohio State playing in the Rose Bowl and explain why there's a "ton at stake," before they explore game plans for both squads.

UPDATE: The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia has been postponed in the wake of the New Orleans attack. The game will be played today, January 2nd at 4 p.m. ET.

Bowl season culminates with the College Football Playoff National Championship, which will crown the first champion of the new 12-team playoff on Monday, January 20. Next up in deciding the two teams that will ultimately play in that championship game are the CFP quarterfinals.

For the full schedule/scores of bowl games through January, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game, click here. Keep reading for the rundown of what college football action is on tap for today.

READ MORE: ‘Clicking on all cylinders,’ Ohio State is now the team to beat in the College Football Playoff

What college football bowl games are on today?

Thursday, January 2nd

Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal) (ESPN)
7 Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia

NOTE: The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia was postponed in the wake of the New Orleans attack. The game will be played today, January 2nd at 4 p.m. ET.

Game snapshot: Between the Rose Bowl and this Sugar Bowl game, good luck picking winners. The Irish are coming off an impressive win over Indiana. Meanwhile, Georgia had no time to revel in its SEC Championship win over Texas after Carson Beck had season-ending UCL surgery. In his stead, Gunner Stockton has spent the better part of the past three weeks getting ready for his first start for the Bulldogs. Stockton was able to make it work in the second half of the conference championship against Texas, but can he do it for a full four quarters against Notre Dame’s pass defense?

When and where is the 2025 CFP National Championship Game? NCAA football title game schedule, location, date, time

When is the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff continues New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with the quarterfinals (see below for the full schedule). The semifinals will be January 9 and 10, and the national championship will be January 20.

2024-25 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups