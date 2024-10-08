Wisconsin vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, names to know, betting trends, and stats

After a strong start to the season, Rutgers (4-1, 1-1) picked up their first loss of the season at Nebraska. It was a low-scoring game the Cornhuskers controlled for much of the game. It wasn’t until a touchdown pass from Athan Kaliakmanis late in the 4th quarter that the Scarlet Knights were able to pull within one score. Fortunately for sports bettors, they were able to cover the opening line of +7.5

Meanwhile, Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1) enters the game looking to build on their dominant 52-6 win over Purdue that evened their record in conference play.

The Scarlet Knights are led by senior RB Kyle Monangai, who has racked up 667 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns this season, averaging an impressive 5.8 yards per carry. Unable to get their ground game going last week, they must create a push from the offensive line to help them stay in this game.

Wisconsin’s offense proved they could be strong and efficient in their win over Purdue. Braedyn Locke threw for 359 yards, 3 TDs, and 2 INTs. Even Tawee Walker had a monster game on the ground without Chez Mellusi.

Wisconsin is currently on a five-game win streak over the Scarlet Knights, with their largest victory coming in 2021 (53-2).

Game Details & How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

12:00 PM EST Site: SHI Stadium

SHI Stadium City: Piscataway, NJ

Piscataway, NJ TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game Odds for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Moneyline: Wisconsin (+120), Rutgers (-140)

Wisconsin (+120), Rutgers (-140) Spread: Rutgers -2.5

Rutgers -2.5 Total: 39.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) has his eye on the Total UNDER 39.5:

“After covering Rutgers +7.5 last week, I think you ought to consider going back to the Scarlet Knights in this contest, but not the spread, the total. Despite struggling on offense, their defense was able to hold Nebraska to 14 points and just 261 yards of total offense. It’s a defensive battle and the under should be the move. Their offense is run heavy and won’t create much in the way of big plays. Add in the fact that Wisconsin’s defense is criminally underrated. They have held three of their last four opponents under 20 points. A total this low certainly is scary, but it’s something you might want to consider.”

Names to Know for Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers: RB Tawee Walker: With Chez Mellusi stepping away from football for the foreseeable future, Walker becomes the lead in the Badgers backfield. He’s run for 241 yards on 57 carries and already has 6 TDs on the season.

With Chez Mellusi stepping away from football for the foreseeable future, Walker becomes the lead in the Badgers backfield. He’s run for 241 yards on 57 carries and already has 6 TDs on the season. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: RB Kyle Monangai: Monangai has emerged as a key player with his 667 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He’s had three games with at least 100 rushing yards, one of which he eclipsed the 200-yard mark.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Wisconsin is 1-4 against the spread this season.

Rutgers is 4-1 against the spread this season.

Wisconsin Is 0-1 against the spread away from home

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread as a favorite

The OVER is 3-2 in Wisconsin games this season.

The OVER is 1-5 in Rutgers games this season.

