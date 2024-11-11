 Skip navigation
Top News

Dylan Walsh Instagram.png
Dylan Walsh, Max Sanford return to Host Grindstone for 2025 Supercross West campaigns
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Penn State
How to watch St. Francis (PA) vs Penn State: Live stream info for Men’s Big Ten college basketball game
2025 USNAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_02.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 13

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nflweek10recap_241111.jpg
Week 10 recap: Lions, Chiefs grind out close wins
nbc_dps_curtcignettiinterview_241111.jpg
Cignetti wasn’t lowering expectations at Indiana
nbc_dls_heismanandmiamiconvo_241111.jpg
Ward’s Heisman outlook after Miami’s Week 11 loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs

  
Published November 11, 2024 05:13 PM

The 2024 MLB season is officially behind us, but there’s lessons to take away from how each team performed, as well as the fantasy impact of the players involved. The Rotoworld staff broke down all 30 teams over the past month, ranging from analysis on 2024 breakouts/disappointments to what each team should have on their Hot Stove to-do list.

This page should be a useful resource leading into 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often this winter!

RELATED: 2024-25 MLB FREE AGENT TRACKER

AL East 2024 season recaps

New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays

AL Central 2024 season recaps

Cleveland Guardians

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals

Minnesota Twins

Chicago White Sox

AL West 2024 team recaps

Houston Astros

Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels

Oakland Athletics

NL East 2024 team recaps

Philadelphia Phillies

New York Mets

Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins

NL Central 2024 team recaps

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates

NL West 2024 team recaps

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants

Colorado Rockies

