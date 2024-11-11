2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
Published November 11, 2024 05:13 PM
The 2024 MLB season is officially behind us, but there’s lessons to take away from how each team performed, as well as the fantasy impact of the players involved. The Rotoworld staff broke down all 30 teams over the past month, ranging from analysis on 2024 breakouts/disappointments to what each team should have on their Hot Stove to-do list.
This page should be a useful resource leading into 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often this winter!
RELATED: 2024-25 MLB FREE AGENT TRACKER
AL East 2024 season recaps
AL Central 2024 season recaps
AL West 2024 team recaps
NL East 2024 team recaps
NL Central 2024 team recaps
NL West 2024 team recaps
Mentions
Los Angeles Dodgers San Diego Padres Philadelphia Phillies New York Yankees New York Mets Atlanta Braves Milwaukee Brewers Kansas City Royals Detroit Tigers Houston Astros Baltimore Orioles Arizona Diamondbacks San Francisco Giants Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Washington Nationals St. Louis Cardinals Cincinnati Reds Pittsburgh Pirates Boston Red Sox St. Louis Cardinals Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays Texas Rangers Chicago White Sox Oakland Athletics Los Angeles Angels Cleveland Guardians Houston Astros Seattle Mariners