Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Waiver Wired: Add McCain, Knecht before it’s too late

Thanksgiving week is here, and most of the league’s teams will play four games in Week 6. While a few priority pickups have crept past that 50% rostered barrier, others are worth looking at due to either injury or improved performance. While this season has been brutal for the 76ers, they must be pleased with the play of first-round pick Jared McCain. The Lakers are also receiving solid contributions from a rookie, with Dalton Knecht scoring 14 points or more in five straight games. Let’s look at this week’s edition of Waiver Wired.

Player rankings source: Basketball Monster

Priority Adds

1. Jared McCain

2. Dalton Knecht

3. Tari Eason

4. Donovan Clingan

5. Luguentz Dort

6. Shaedon Sharpe

7. Grant Williams

8. Amir Coffey

9. Ayo Dosunmu

10. Naji Marshall

Jared McCain (51%), Philadelphia 76ers and Dalton Knecht (51%), Los Angeles Lakers

These two are obvious picks due to the production and respective teams’ needs for their services. McCain has been among the few bright spots for the 2-12 76ers, scoring 20 points or more in six consecutive games. The absences of Paul George and Kyle Lowry make him a must-add if available. The lone negative is that Philadelphia only plays twice in Week 6, but McCain’s recent run makes him worth the risk. Knecht has started the Lakers’ last four games and has averaged 22.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.8 3-pointers over his last five. The 3-point shooting ability is a significant reason he’ll continue to have value within the Lakers’ rotation even after Rui Hachimura returns from his sprained ankle.

Shaedon Sharpe (47%), Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe won’t be too much help in category leagues where production in multiple areas is needed. However, he’s averaged 18.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 46.1% shooting from the field in the seven games he’s played. Recently, his opportunities have increased due to the absences of Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton. Still, Portland’s lack of depth at shooting guard should protect Sharpe’s value once those two return.

Luguentz Dort (32%), Oklahoma City Thunder

While Dort has cooled off recently, shooting 37.2% from the field over the last two weeks, the rebounding and defensive stats have endured that he remains a late-round player during that period. Fantasy managers weren’t expecting him to be a 7th-round player, as he currently is. There’s still time to benefit from rostering Dort, especially with the Thunder playing four games in Week 6.

Grant Williams (32%), Charlotte Hornets

Before Thursday’s win over the Pistons, the Hornets provided a promising update on Mark Williams’s (foot) and Nick Richards’ (ribs) statuses. Both have “returned to group and team activities,” but there is still no concrete return timeline.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets centers Nick Richards (R First Rib Fracture) and Mark Williams (L Foot Tendon Strain) have continued progressing in the rehab from their injuries and have returned to group and team activities. (1/2) — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 21, 2024

This should keep Williams on the streaming radar for Week 6, with the Hornets’ four-game slate including a Friday/Saturday back-to-back. Providing 10th-round value for the season, he’s been a top-100 player over the last two weeks. Managers looking for more rebounding can roll the dice on Moussa Diabate (11%), who sits just outside the top 75 during this stretch.

Donovan Clingan (31%), Portland Trail Blazers

It’s rarely a good thing with an injury update includes the words “updates will be given when appropriate,” but that’s precisely what happened when Portland announced that imaging revealed a deep contusion of Deandre Ayton’s right index finger.

INJURY UPDATE: Deandre Ayton underwent additional imaging on the right index finger which revealed a deep contusion of the proximal phalanx.



Ayton will be out for today's game against Atlanta and updates will be given when appropriate. — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 17, 2024

While Robert Williams III (30%) is also worthy of fantasy consideration, especially with Portland playing four games without a back-to-back in Week 6, Clingan doesn’t possess the same availability concerns. Plus, with the Blazers rebuilding, his minutes should only increase as the season progresses.

Ayo Dosunmu (20%), Chicago Bulls

Torrey Craig (1%) was the choice to fill the void in the starting lineup left by Patrick Williams, who is out with a foot injury. However, Dosunmu will also have value as the first player off the bench. He’s played 33 and 32 minutes in Chicago’s last two games, and while the production in those outings wasn’t great, the opportunity to perform is there. And there have been multiple instances in which Dosunmu has been part of the Bulls’ closing lineup, with starter Josh Giddey on the bench.

Dorian Finney-Smith (17%), Brooklyn Nets

Finney-Smith is an eye-popping fantasy option, but he’s averaging 29 minutes per game as a starter and sits just outside the top 100 in season-long value. Over the last week, he’s been a 6th-round player in 9-cat formats. With the Nets playing four games in Week 6, he’s worth a roll of the dice while on this current run of solid productivity.

T.J. McConnell (12%), Indiana Pacers

Over the last week, McConnell sits just outside the top 100 in 9-cat, per-game value. With Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith still sidelined, there’s a greater need for the veteran point guard’s production, even though he continues to come off the bench. The Pacers will play four games in Week 6, with the first two coming against the struggling (and shorthanded) Pelicans and the Trail Blazers.

Jake LaRavia (10%), Memphis Grizzlies

With Santi Aldama rostered in 50% of Yahoo leagues, fantasy managers looking to account for the loss of Zach Edey should consider LaRavia. He’s been a 6th-round player over the last week, thanks partly to averages of 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Having recorded at least one blocked shot in four straight and one steal in three of the last four, LaRavia has recently provided solid value in categories outside of points.

Naji Marshall (7%), Dallas Mavericks

Due to a sprained wrist, the Mavericks will likely be without Luka Doncic for Week 6. While Quentin Grimes (5%) may be the likely replacement in the starting lineup (he started for Doncic on November 17), Marshall’s overall skill set makes him a slightly better streaming option. While Grimes tallied 10 points and two 3-pointers in that November 17 win over Oklahoma City, Marshall played six more minutes (27 to Grimes’ 21) and finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Amir Coffey (4%), Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers lost Norman Powell early in Week 5 to a strained hamstring, with the team ruling him out for games on Wednesday (Orlando) and Friday (Sacramento). Coffey moved into the starting lineup and shot the ball well, going 6-of-10 from the field and finishing with 18 points, four rebounds, one assist, and four 3-pointers. Powell’s availability for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia has yet to be determined, but more time on the shelf would increase Coffey’s streaming value.