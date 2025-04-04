 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round Two
Tony Finau makes hole-in-one to vault inside cut line at Valero Texas Open
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Who made the cut for final round at ANGC; how to watch
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of 'family support'

April 4, 2025 05:39 PM
Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth join Happy Hour at the Valero Texas Open to share their feelings on "family support" and why it's critical to success on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
0:49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
1:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
cdw_site.jpg
1:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
1:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
lee_site.jpeg
1:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
1:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd4_250330.jpg
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
1:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_roryintv_250330.jpg
1:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
