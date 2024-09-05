 Skip navigation
Greg Schiano
Akron (0-1) vs. Rutgers (1-0) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings
2024 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pft_surtain_240905.jpg
Broncos did the ‘right thing’ with Surtain II deal
nbc_pft_chase_240905.jpg
Chase has ‘proven his worth’ for new deal with CIN
nbc_pft_adams_240905.jpg
Simms: LV will put Adams on trade block eventually

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RotoPat’s Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published September 5, 2024 11:00 AM
Is Williams, Bears offense undervalued in fantasy?
August 20, 2024 04:19 PM
The Chicago Bears look to have an "entirely different attitude" on offense for 2024, leading Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter to question if fantasy managers are undervaluing a potential pass-heavy offense.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Cooper Kupp attempts to reclaim the top spot at receiver in Los Angeles, Justin Jefferson looks to prove he’s still fantasy’s most dangerous wideout,, and George Pickens adjusts to life with Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith.

At quarterback, C.J. Stroud strives to prove he belongs amongst the league’s elite in Indy, Jayden Daniels angles to become the next great rookie dual-threat hope, and Dak Prescott deals with a tough matchup in Cleveland.

In the running back ranks, De’Von Achane embarks on his anticipated sophomore campaign, Kyren Williams hopes to prove the doubters wrong, and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs battle for touchdowns in Detroit.

Up the seam, Sam LaPorta moves in on Travis Kelce’s territory at No. 1 overall, George Kittle tries to balance the boom with the bust, and Tyler Conklin hunts for sleeper value with the Jets.