RotoPat’s Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Cooper Kupp attempts to reclaim the top spot at receiver in Los Angeles, Justin Jefferson looks to prove he’s still fantasy’s most dangerous wideout,, and George Pickens adjusts to life with Russell Wilson and Arthur Smith.

At quarterback, C.J. Stroud strives to prove he belongs amongst the league’s elite in Indy, Jayden Daniels angles to become the next great rookie dual-threat hope, and Dak Prescott deals with a tough matchup in Cleveland.

In the running back ranks, De’Von Achane embarks on his anticipated sophomore campaign, Kyren Williams hopes to prove the doubters wrong, and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs battle for touchdowns in Detroit.

Up the seam, Sam LaPorta moves in on Travis Kelce’s territory at No. 1 overall, George Kittle tries to balance the boom with the bust, and Tyler Conklin hunts for sleeper value with the Jets.