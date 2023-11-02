 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
RotoPat’s Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snflovehate_231102_1920x1080_2278890051678__889780.jpg
Berry’s top players for Bills-Bengals on SNF
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd1ehl_231102.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
nbc_pft_jetsdavanteadams_v2_231102.jpg
Jets reportedly tried to get Adams, Evans, Higgins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
RotoPat’s Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snflovehate_231102_1920x1080_2278890051678__889780.jpg
Berry’s top players for Bills-Bengals on SNF
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd1ehl_231102.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
nbc_pft_jetsdavanteadams_v2_231102.jpg
Jets reportedly tried to get Adams, Evans, Higgins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 2, 2023 11:36 AM
Week 9 start/sits: Moss, Stroud, Ford, Meyers
November 1, 2023 01:18 PM
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review several players they’re starting or sitting in Week 9 lineups.

Dalton Kincaid attempts to build off his recent hot play, Kyle Pitts adjusts to a new quarterback, and Trey McBride looks to establish himself as an every-week TE1.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 9 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis KelceMIASun, 09:30 am EST
2Mark AndrewsSEASun, 01:00 pm EST
3T.J. Hockenson@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
4Dallas GoedertDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
5Dalton Kincaid@CINSun, 08:20 pm EST
6Logan Thomas@NESun, 01:00 pm EST
7Kyle PittsMINSun, 01:00 pm EST
8David NjokuARISun, 01:00 pm EST
9Jake Ferguson@PHISun, 04:25 pm EST
10Trey McBride@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
11Taysom HillCHISun, 01:00 pm EST
12Dalton SchultzTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
13Cole Kmet@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
14Luke MusgraveLASun, 01:00 pm EST
15Jonnu SmithMINSun, 01:00 pm EST
16Gerald Everett@NYJMon, 08:15 pm EST
17Tyler Higbee@GBSun, 01:00 pm EST
18Chigoziem Okonkwo@PITThu, 08:15 pm EDT
19Hunter HenryWASSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Cade Otton@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
21Michael MayerNYGSun, 04:25 pm EST
22Mike GesickiWASSun, 01:00 pm EST
23Tyler ConklinLACMon, 08:15 pm EST
24Donald Parham@NYJMon, 08:15 pm EST
25Irv SmithBUFSun, 08:20 pm EST
26Connor HeywardTENThu, 08:15 pm EDT
27Juwan JohnsonCHISun, 01:00 pm EST
28Noah Fant@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
29Hayden HurstINDSun, 04:05 pm EST
30Durham Smythe@KCSun, 09:30 am EST

TE Notes: For now I will assume T.J. Hockenson is the only safe haven in the Vikings’ post-Kirk Cousins offense. He is a targets receptacle so “lorge” not even “Jaren Hall” can miss him. Then when Josh Dobbs takes over, it will be as a proven targeter of the seam. Hock’s floor and ceiling both still take a hit, but it would ultimately be surprising were he to fall out of the top five. … Dallas Goedert has become a default top-five tight end, not that he deserves to be. The competition is just that bad. Goedert is at least tending to a 4-5 catch floor that has finally included touchdowns and yardage ceiling excursions over the past month. … Dalton Kincaid’s post-Dawson Knox breakout proceeded as expected even with the Bills goosing their usage of three-receiver personnel. It’s not going to be 5/65 every week, but every star has aligned to keep Kincaid in at least the top eight for however long Knox is sidelined.

Logan Thomas has become one of the surer things at tight end? Logan Thomas has become one of the surer things at tight end. Sam Howell has blown by 40 attempts in four of his past five games. That number isn’t about to go down after the Commanders gutted their defense at the trade deadline. … Kyle Pitts’ 17 receptions are tied for 11th amongst tight ends over the past month. His 212 yards are seventh. Desmond Ridder has given Pitts the faintest of floors. Taylor Heinicke would allow for greater ceiling possibilities. … David Njoku is up to 17 targets over the past two weeks. The Cardinals have allowed very little tight end production, but I’m not sure how much importance I am willing to assign there. This is an awful defense that isn’t exactly forcing opposing offenses to open up the playbook. It’s also been a soft tight end slate. Mark Andrews did get home for 4/40/1 in last week’s dreary Ravens victory.

The thesis of the Trey McBride play was correct. This offense *loves* to target the seam. We’ll see if that holds true with Kyler Murray/Clayton Tune post-Josh Dobbs, but the Cardinals are going to need McBride’s layup looks. … Taysom Hill is in the midst of one of his most sustained production runs. It will never feel entirely comfortable, but Hill’s ceiling blows away the other people in the low-end TE1 range, while his floor has become slightly more bankable. … Even including the Texans’ bye, Dalton Schultz’s 20 targets are 12th amongst TEs over the past month. His usage has stabilized. … It was a Bagent barnburner for Cole Kmet in Week 8. A Week 9 repeat is unlikely against a Saints defense that figures to have the young quarterback in hell. … Chig Okonkwo is at back on the radar with Will Levis showing signs of lite under center for Tennessee. He can be scooped up in 12-14 team leagues if you’re still struggling to stream up the seam.

Week 9 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Harrison ButkerMIASun, 09:30 am EST
2Jake ElliottDALSun, 04:25 pm EST
3Brandon Aubrey@PHISun, 04:25 pm EST
4Jason Sanders@KCSun, 09:30 am EST
5Tyler Bass@CINSun, 08:20 pm EST
6Dustin HopkinsARISun, 01:00 pm EST
7Justin TuckerSEASun, 01:00 pm EST
8Greg ZuerleinLACMon, 08:15 pm EST
9Evan McPhersonBUFSun, 08:20 pm EST
10Blake GrupeCHISun, 01:00 pm EST
11Cameron Dicker@NYJMon, 08:15 pm EST
12Younghoe KooMINSun, 01:00 pm EST
13Nick Folk@PITThu, 08:15 pm EDT
14Jason Myers@BALSun, 01:00 pm EST
15Matt Gay@CARSun, 04:05 pm EST
16Ka’imi FairbairnTBSun, 01:00 pm EST
17Eddy PineiroINDSun, 04:05 pm EST
18Chris BoswellTENThu, 08:15 pm EDT
19Chase McLaughlin@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EST
20Joey Slye@NESun, 01:00 pm EST
21Greg Joseph@ATLSun, 01:00 pm EST
22Graham Gano@LVSun, 04:25 pm EST
23Anders CarlsonLASun, 01:00 pm EST
24Matt Prater@CLESun, 01:00 pm EST
25Lucas Havrisik@GBSun, 01:00 pm EST
26Cairo Santos@NOSun, 01:00 pm EST
27Chad RylandWASSun, 01:00 pm EST
28Daniel CarlsonNYGSun, 04:25 pm EST

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Cleveland BrownsARI
2New Orleans SaintsCHI
3Pittsburgh SteelersTEN
4Baltimore RavensSEA
5Los Angeles Chargers@NYJ
6New York Giants@LV
7Atlanta FalconsMIN
8New York JetsLAC
9Dallas Cowboys@PHI
10New England PatriotsWAS
11Tennessee Titans@PIT
12Tampa Bay Buccaneers@HOU
13Minnesota Vikings@ATL
14Washington Commanders@NE
15Green Bay PackersLA
16Seattle Seahawks@BAL
17Philadelphia EaglesDAL
18Kansas City ChiefsMIA
19Los Angeles Rams@GB
20Miami Dolphins@KC
21Cincinnati BengalsBUF
22Buffalo Bills@CIN
23Houston TexansTB
24Carolina PanthersIND
25Indianapolis Colts@CAR
26Arizona Cardinals@CLE
27Las Vegas RaidersNYG
28Chicago Bears@NO