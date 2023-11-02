Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Dalton Kincaid attempts to build off his recent hot play, Kyle Pitts adjusts to a new quarterback, and Trey McBride looks to establish himself as an every-week TE1.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 9 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce MIA Sun, 09:30 am EST 2 Mark Andrews SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 3 T.J. Hockenson @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 4 Dallas Goedert DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 5 Dalton Kincaid @CIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 6 Logan Thomas @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Kyle Pitts MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 David Njoku ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 9 Jake Ferguson @PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 10 Trey McBride @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Taysom Hill CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 12 Dalton Schultz TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Cole Kmet @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Luke Musgrave LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Jonnu Smith MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 16 Gerald Everett @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EST 17 Tyler Higbee @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 Chigoziem Okonkwo @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 19 Hunter Henry WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Cade Otton @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Michael Mayer NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 22 Mike Gesicki WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Tyler Conklin LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EST 24 Donald Parham @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EST 25 Irv Smith BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EST 26 Connor Heyward TEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 27 Juwan Johnson CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Noah Fant @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Hayden Hurst IND Sun, 04:05 pm EST 30 Durham Smythe @KC Sun, 09:30 am EST

TE Notes: For now I will assume T.J. Hockenson is the only safe haven in the Vikings’ post-Kirk Cousins offense. He is a targets receptacle so “lorge” not even “Jaren Hall” can miss him. Then when Josh Dobbs takes over, it will be as a proven targeter of the seam. Hock’s floor and ceiling both still take a hit, but it would ultimately be surprising were he to fall out of the top five. … Dallas Goedert has become a default top-five tight end, not that he deserves to be. The competition is just that bad. Goedert is at least tending to a 4-5 catch floor that has finally included touchdowns and yardage ceiling excursions over the past month. … Dalton Kincaid’s post-Dawson Knox breakout proceeded as expected even with the Bills goosing their usage of three-receiver personnel. It’s not going to be 5/65 every week, but every star has aligned to keep Kincaid in at least the top eight for however long Knox is sidelined.

Logan Thomas has become one of the surer things at tight end? Logan Thomas has become one of the surer things at tight end. Sam Howell has blown by 40 attempts in four of his past five games. That number isn’t about to go down after the Commanders gutted their defense at the trade deadline. … Kyle Pitts’ 17 receptions are tied for 11th amongst tight ends over the past month. His 212 yards are seventh. Desmond Ridder has given Pitts the faintest of floors. Taylor Heinicke would allow for greater ceiling possibilities. … David Njoku is up to 17 targets over the past two weeks. The Cardinals have allowed very little tight end production, but I’m not sure how much importance I am willing to assign there. This is an awful defense that isn’t exactly forcing opposing offenses to open up the playbook. It’s also been a soft tight end slate. Mark Andrews did get home for 4/40/1 in last week’s dreary Ravens victory.

The thesis of the Trey McBride play was correct. This offense *loves* to target the seam. We’ll see if that holds true with Kyler Murray/Clayton Tune post-Josh Dobbs, but the Cardinals are going to need McBride’s layup looks. … Taysom Hill is in the midst of one of his most sustained production runs. It will never feel entirely comfortable, but Hill’s ceiling blows away the other people in the low-end TE1 range, while his floor has become slightly more bankable. … Even including the Texans’ bye, Dalton Schultz’s 20 targets are 12th amongst TEs over the past month. His usage has stabilized. … It was a Bagent barnburner for Cole Kmet in Week 8. A Week 9 repeat is unlikely against a Saints defense that figures to have the young quarterback in hell. … Chig Okonkwo is at back on the radar with Will Levis showing signs of lite under center for Tennessee. He can be scooped up in 12-14 team leagues if you’re still struggling to stream up the seam.

Week 9 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Harrison Butker MIA Sun, 09:30 am EST 2 Jake Elliott DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 3 Brandon Aubrey @PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 4 Jason Sanders @KC Sun, 09:30 am EST 5 Tyler Bass @CIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 6 Dustin Hopkins ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Justin Tucker SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 8 Greg Zuerlein LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EST 9 Evan McPherson BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EST 10 Blake Grupe CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Cameron Dicker @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EST 12 Younghoe Koo MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 Nick Folk @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 14 Jason Myers @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Matt Gay @CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EST 16 Ka’imi Fairbairn TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Eddy Pineiro IND Sun, 04:05 pm EST 18 Chris Boswell TEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 19 Chase McLaughlin @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Joey Slye @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Greg Joseph @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 22 Graham Gano @LV Sun, 04:25 pm EST 23 Anders Carlson LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Matt Prater @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Lucas Havrisik @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Cairo Santos @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Chad Ryland WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Daniel Carlson NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST

Week 9 Defense/Special Teams

