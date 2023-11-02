Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Dalton Kincaid attempts to build off his recent hot play, Kyle Pitts adjusts to a new quarterback, and Trey McBride looks to establish himself as an every-week TE1.
Week 9 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|MIA
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|2
|Mark Andrews
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|3
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|4
|Dallas Goedert
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|5
|Dalton Kincaid
|@CIN
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|6
|Logan Thomas
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|David Njoku
|ARI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|9
|Jake Ferguson
|@PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|10
|Trey McBride
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|11
|Taysom Hill
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|12
|Dalton Schultz
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|13
|Cole Kmet
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|14
|Luke Musgrave
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|15
|Jonnu Smith
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|16
|Gerald Everett
|@NYJ
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|17
|Tyler Higbee
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|19
|Hunter Henry
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Cade Otton
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|Michael Mayer
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|22
|Mike Gesicki
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|Tyler Conklin
|LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|24
|Donald Parham
|@NYJ
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|25
|Irv Smith
|BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|26
|Connor Heyward
|TEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|27
|Juwan Johnson
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Noah Fant
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Hayden Hurst
|IND
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|30
|Durham Smythe
|@KC
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
TE Notes: For now I will assume T.J. Hockenson is the only safe haven in the Vikings’ post-Kirk Cousins offense. He is a targets receptacle so “lorge” not even “Jaren Hall” can miss him. Then when Josh Dobbs takes over, it will be as a proven targeter of the seam. Hock’s floor and ceiling both still take a hit, but it would ultimately be surprising were he to fall out of the top five. … Dallas Goedert has become a default top-five tight end, not that he deserves to be. The competition is just that bad. Goedert is at least tending to a 4-5 catch floor that has finally included touchdowns and yardage ceiling excursions over the past month. … Dalton Kincaid’s post-Dawson Knox breakout proceeded as expected even with the Bills goosing their usage of three-receiver personnel. It’s not going to be 5/65 every week, but every star has aligned to keep Kincaid in at least the top eight for however long Knox is sidelined.
Logan Thomas has become one of the surer things at tight end? Logan Thomas has become one of the surer things at tight end. Sam Howell has blown by 40 attempts in four of his past five games. That number isn’t about to go down after the Commanders gutted their defense at the trade deadline. … Kyle Pitts’ 17 receptions are tied for 11th amongst tight ends over the past month. His 212 yards are seventh. Desmond Ridder has given Pitts the faintest of floors. Taylor Heinicke would allow for greater ceiling possibilities. … David Njoku is up to 17 targets over the past two weeks. The Cardinals have allowed very little tight end production, but I’m not sure how much importance I am willing to assign there. This is an awful defense that isn’t exactly forcing opposing offenses to open up the playbook. It’s also been a soft tight end slate. Mark Andrews did get home for 4/40/1 in last week’s dreary Ravens victory.
The thesis of the Trey McBride play was correct. This offense *loves* to target the seam. We’ll see if that holds true with Kyler Murray/Clayton Tune post-Josh Dobbs, but the Cardinals are going to need McBride’s layup looks. … Taysom Hill is in the midst of one of his most sustained production runs. It will never feel entirely comfortable, but Hill’s ceiling blows away the other people in the low-end TE1 range, while his floor has become slightly more bankable. … Even including the Texans’ bye, Dalton Schultz’s 20 targets are 12th amongst TEs over the past month. His usage has stabilized. … It was a Bagent barnburner for Cole Kmet in Week 8. A Week 9 repeat is unlikely against a Saints defense that figures to have the young quarterback in hell. … Chig Okonkwo is at back on the radar with Will Levis showing signs of lite under center for Tennessee. He can be scooped up in 12-14 team leagues if you’re still struggling to stream up the seam.
Week 9 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Harrison Butker
|MIA
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|2
|Jake Elliott
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|3
|Brandon Aubrey
|@PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|4
|Jason Sanders
|@KC
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|5
|Tyler Bass
|@CIN
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|6
|Dustin Hopkins
|ARI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|7
|Justin Tucker
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|8
|Greg Zuerlein
|LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|9
|Evan McPherson
|BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|10
|Blake Grupe
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|11
|Cameron Dicker
|@NYJ
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|12
|Younghoe Koo
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|13
|Nick Folk
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|14
|Jason Myers
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|15
|Matt Gay
|@CAR
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|16
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Eddy Pineiro
|IND
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|18
|Chris Boswell
|TEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|19
|Chase McLaughlin
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|20
|Joey Slye
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|Greg Joseph
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|22
|Graham Gano
|@LV
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|23
|Anders Carlson
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Matt Prater
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Lucas Havrisik
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|26
|Cairo Santos
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Chad Ryland
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Daniel Carlson
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
Week 9 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|ARI
|2
|New Orleans Saints
|CHI
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|TEN
|4
|Baltimore Ravens
|SEA
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@NYJ
|6
|New York Giants
|@LV
|7
|Atlanta Falcons
|MIN
|8
|New York Jets
|LAC
|9
|Dallas Cowboys
|@PHI
|10
|New England Patriots
|WAS
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|@PIT
|12
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@HOU
|13
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ATL
|14
|Washington Commanders
|@NE
|15
|Green Bay Packers
|LA
|16
|Seattle Seahawks
|@BAL
|17
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DAL
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|MIA
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|@GB
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|@KC
|21
|Cincinnati Bengals
|BUF
|22
|Buffalo Bills
|@CIN
|23
|Houston Texans
|TB
|24
|Carolina Panthers
|IND
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|@CAR
|26
|Arizona Cardinals
|@CLE
|27
|Las Vegas Raiders
|NYG
|28
|Chicago Bears
|@NO