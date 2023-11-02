Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Dak Prescott hopes to stay hot in Philadelphia, Sam Howell seeks increased momentum vs. the Patriots, and Daniel Jones returns under center against the Raiders.

Week 9 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Josh Allen @CIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 2 Jalen Hurts DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 3 Patrick Mahomes MIA Sun, 09:30 am EST 4 Tua Tagovailoa @KC Sun, 09:30 am EST 5 Joe Burrow BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EST 6 Lamar Jackson SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 7 Dak Prescott @PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 8 Justin Herbert @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EST 9 Derek Carr CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Sam Howell @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 11 Gardner Minshew @CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EST 12 Geno Smith @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 13 C.J. Stroud TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Will Levis @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 15 Daniel Jones @LV Sun, 04:25 pm EST 16 Baker Mayfield @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Bryce Young IND Sun, 04:05 pm EST 18 Jordan Love LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 19 Mac Jones WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 20 Taylor Heinicke MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Kenny Pickett TEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 22 P.J. Walker ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 Zach Wilson LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EST 24 Aidan O’Connell NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 25 Brett Rypien @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Tyson Bagent @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Jaren Hall @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Clayton Tune @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST

QB Notes: It’s a week of tough matchups at the top. I’ll lean on Josh Allen’s nearly slump-proof skill-set against the Bengals’ percolating defense. Multiple air scores are essentially guaranteed while you are no worse than 50-50 to get one on the ground. … The ground is why I’ll lock Jalen Hurts into the two spot even against Dallas’ elite defense. Hurts will also be by far the toughest assignment Big D has faced all year. The Eagles are clear home favorites in a 46.5-totaled affair. … Patrick Mahomes followed up his QB1 overall Week 7 with a QB27 stink bomb in Denver. It sounds like the world’s best football player wasn’t feeling too well, but that’s still no excuse for a scoreless day in the Mile High City. Miami’s Jalen Ramsey-infused defense is no pushover, but Mahomes’ volume should be locked in with the total at 50.5 in Frankfurt. … Opposing Mahomes will be Tua Tagovailoa, who must contend with a Chiefs D permitting the fifth fewest QB fantasy points. Tagovailoa has been laser shows at home and workmanlike efforts on the road. Germany is a long way from South Beach, but there is obviously zero reason to consider Tua alternatives.

Joe Burrow came out of the Bengals’ bye facing an elite 49ers defense on the road and had by far his best overall game of the season. We can officially consider his calf injury in the rear-view mirror and expect weekly elite returns, including for Sunday’s grudge match with the Bills’ injury-shaken D. … It was the return of the sleepy Ravens in Week 8, with Lamar Jackson having one of his worst starts of the year vs. the Cardinals’ pathetic defense. The Seahawks are nevertheless a strong home matchup. Pete Carroll’s unit has surrendered the ninth most QB rushing yardage despite already having its bye. … The Eagles’ pass defense has regressed to the point where Sam Howell is having perfect halves and finishing as the QB1 overall. In other words, even Dak Prescott might actually do something. Dak, of course, did something big in Week 8 vs. the Rams, and is perfectly positioned for his first hot streak of 2023. … Coming off a dream Bears spot, Justin Herbert will not be hot streaking vs. the Jets. You are hoping for 260/2 in this tough road setup.

The time to point chase with Sam Howell is now. He has cleared 40 attempts in four of his past five starts, and this is not the Patriots’ pass defense of yore. The Commanders also significantly weakened their pass D at the trade deadline, doing everything they can to lock in weekly shootouts even with awful offenses like the one New England brings to the fore. Only nine quarterbacks are averaging more fantasy points than Washington’s first-year starter. … The Saints call plays like they don’t want to score points, but you don’t really have a choice against the Bears. Just two teams allow more passing yards, with only three coughing up more QB fantasy points. Derek Carr belongs in the top 12 for one of the worst ever fantasy weeks at quarterback. … Gardner Minshew’s out-of-control hero ball is costing the Colts games, but it’s difficult to see the Fireball staying in the bottle vs. Carolina’s awful overall defense. I will admit I was hoping for more of a “gentleman’s shootout” line than the current over/under of 43.5.

Geno Smith is playing terrible football right now, checking in with more turnovers than touchdowns over his past three starts. He is plummeting in ERA per play and failing to provide upside. He remains in the QB1 mix because things are just that bad at QB and Smith at least has a strong enough supporting cast to keep his floor within reach. … Not even the Texans’ Week 7 bye or soft Week 8 date with the Panthers could shake C.J. Stroud’s recent slump. The league has adjusted, and it is Stroud’s turn to adjust back. The Bucs’ pass defense is not imposing from either a rate stat or raw production standpoint. … I’m fine if you accuse me of point chasing with Will Levis. I am point chasing. It was just so refreshing to see a quarterback actually throw down the field. The Steelers are a daunting short-week road date, albeit one currently limping along in the back end of their defense. I would rather shoot for the dumb moon with Levis than bet on Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield or Bryce Young.

Which, of course, brings us to Daniel Jones. The bottom was falling out before Jones’ neck injury, while he should be missing Darren Waller (hamstring) for Week 9. Dimes is propped up by his pristine Raiders matchup and the fact that his legs remain one of the Giants’ only certified weapons. We would be remiss if we did not mention there is legitimate concern the Giants keep Jones more corralled over neck re-injury fears. ... Jimmy Garoppolo’s badge and gun are locked up in a safe down at the station, never to be returned. … Baker Mayfield offers truly zero upside, but the presence of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White means he won’t embarrass you as a QB2 streamer. … Coming off the Panthers’ bye, Bryce Young knew what to do with a soft matchup. He has another one for Week 9 in the Colts. His chemistry with Adam Thielen alone is good enough to support a QB2 outing. … I have yet to identify any one area where Jordan Love could be considered above average, but he makes just enough plays to keep himself in the top 20 vs. the Rams’ disintegrating defense. … Taylor Heinicke has a plausible path to 200/2 vs. what should be a shell-shocked Vikings defense. … Kyler Murray would sight unseen crack the top 20 if he gets the call over Clayton Tune.

