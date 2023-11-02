Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

A.J. Brown confronts his toughest matchup of the season in the Cowboys, Cooper Kupp waits for word on Matthew Stafford, and Chris Olave tries to shake his recent slump
Week 9 Receivers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|@KC
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|2
|Stefon Diggs
|@CIN
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|4
|A.J. Brown
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|@PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|6
|Adam Thielen
|IND
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|7
|Davante Adams
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|8
|Keenan Allen
|@NYJ
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|10
|Jaylen Waddle
|@KC
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|11
|DeVonta Smith
|DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|12
|Garrett Wilson
|LAC
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|14
|Chris Olave
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|15
|Michael Pittman
|@CAR
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|16
|Mike Evans
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|17
|Amari Cooper
|ARI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|18
|DeAndre Hopkins
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|19
|Tee Higgins
|BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|20
|DK Metcalf
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|21
|Diontae Johnson
|TEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|22
|Puka Nacua
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|23
|DJ Moore
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|24
|Tyler Lockett
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|25
|Nico Collins
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|26
|Zay Flowers
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|27
|Chris Godwin
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|28
|Drake London
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|29
|Gabe Davis
|@CIN
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|30
|Josh Downs
|@CAR
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|31
|George Pickens
|TEN
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|32
|Jakobi Meyers
|NYG
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|33
|Rashee Rice
|MIA
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|34
|Marquise Brown
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|35
|Jordan Addison
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|36
|Joshua Palmer
|@NYJ
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|37
|Rashid Shaheed
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|38
|Christian Watson
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|39
|Romeo Doubs
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|40
|Demario Douglas
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|41
|Michael Thomas
|CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|42
|Jahan Dotson
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|43
|Tank Dell
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|44
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|45
|Elijah Moore
|ARI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|46
|Jayden Reed
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|47
|Brandin Cooks
|@PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|48
|Jonathan Mingo
|IND
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|49
|Khalil Shakir
|@CIN
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|50
|Treylon Burks
|@PIT
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|51
|Tyler Boyd
|BUF
|Sun, 08:20 pm EST
|52
|Michael Wilson
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|53
|Curtis Samuel
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|54
|K.J. Osborn
|@ATL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|55
|Quentin Johnston
|@NYJ
|Mon, 08:15 pm EST
|56
|Tutu Atwell
|@GB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|57
|Michael Gallup
|@PHI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|58
|Odell Beckham
|SEA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|59
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|@LV
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|60
|Jamison Crowder
|@NE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|61
|Jake Bobo
|@BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|62
|Rondale Moore
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|63
|Cedrick Wilson
|@KC
|Sun, 09:30 am EST
|64
|Darnell Mooney
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
|65
|Jalin Hyatt
|@LV
|Sun, 04:25 pm EST
|66
|Alec Pierce
|@CAR
|Sun, 04:05 pm EST
|67
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EST
WR Notes: Tee Higgins probably still isn’t at full health, but Ja’Marr Chase is averaging 12.5 targets over Higgins’ past two appearances. It’s possible the Bengals have finally shifted into Chase all-time alpha mode. The Bengals are 2.5-point home favorites for one of the week’s highest-totaled contests. … A.J. Brown’s 125-yard streak will be put to the test vs. a Cowboys defense surrendering the second fewest wide receiver fantasy points. … The hottest receiver in football, CeeDee Lamb comes off 19/275/2 in his past two games to a date with an Eagles defense surrendering the most WR fantasy points. It’s the kind of setup Lamb managers have been waiting for all season. … All the way up to WR8 status by average PPR points, Adam Thielen is 11th in wideout targets (70) even with the Panthers’ bye already mixed in. He has probably already had his best run of the year, but Thielen is WR1 certified vs. a Colts defense coughing up the eighth most passing yards. … Perhaps this is a lizard brain ranking, but I can conceive of zero reason the Raiders’ interim everything won’t direct all its Week 9 resources toward Davante Adams, who went 8/75 in Aidan O’Connell’s Week 4 Chargers start.
Keenan Allen hasn’t had a yardage ceiling since Mike Williams’ season-ending injury, though his usage floor has remained bankable. He should vacuum up short targets vs. the Jets’ imposing defense. … We are entering into parts unknown with the Rams and Brett Rypien. The only bet I feel comfortable placing is coach Sean McVay knows how to get the ball to Cooper Kupp no matter who is under center. Puka Nacua offers similarly “easy” targets, though he is a far riskier WR2 than usual. The only reason I can’t drop him out of the top 24 is that everyone else at this part of the board has question marks, too. … Some of the year’s most frustrating “afterthought” WR2s, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith both got home in positive Week 8 game environments. The Dolphins and Eagles are party to two of the three Week 9 totals currently exceeding 45.0. It’s hard out there for an offense right now. … Garrett Wilson is up to 15 receptions for 190 yards over his past two appearances. That will hopefully culminate with an explosion outing vs. the Chargers’ No. 32 pass defense. Only Tyson Bagent could save L.A. in Week 8.
With Sam Howell suddenly attempting 40-plus passes each time out, Terry McLaurin’s floor has become sturdy. Just don’t ask about the ceiling. “@NE” doesn’t seem like a terribly likely spot for McLaurin’s first 100-yard effort. … Seriously, what is going on with Chris Olave? The number of lowlights have become truly concerning. We just have to keep placing our faith in the Saints funneling targets his way. He’s been held below nine looks only two times all year, with the slump coinciding with Derek Carr’s shoulder injury. … Michael Pittman continues to feast off short passes. He will function as an extension of the running game against a Panthers defense with unimpressive rate stats. … Mike Evans is living off touchdowns. Not that that’s anything new. The Texans have somehow allowed just five aerial scores, but I will consider that a fluke for a pass D that ranks 19th in EPA per dropback. … Amari Cooper has been finding modest success as the only show in P.J. Walker’s town. The Cardinals have turned into one of the places to be for enemy wideouts.
We are firmly into *has good game once* territory with DeAndre Hopkins, but oh what a game it was. The Steelers are a tough short-week road matchup, albeit one currently limping along with defensive injuries. I’m going to bet on upside finding a way here. … Tee Higgins is slowly inching back to life. A 49.5 total with the nemesis Bills feels like a good spot to finally welcome himself back to the WR2 ranks. … Geno Smith’s ongoing slump has been awful news for DK Metcalf’s bottom line. He is still drawing by far the most looks in this receiver corps. I do wish Baltimore were a better road matchup. … Diontae Johnson is simply the ultimate backup/bad quarterback wideout. He makes it too easy. Playing at far less than 100 percent, Kenny Pickett will continue to force feed his No. 1 wideout vs. a soft Titans pass D. … Things have slowed way down for Nico Collins, but he remains a mid-range WR2 by average PPR points. With very little going on behind him on the depth chart, I’ll keep placing a top-24 bet.
DJ Moore has not collapsed with Tyson Bagent under center. I still wouldn’t expect a ceiling outing against a Saints defense allowing just 5.9 yards per pass attempt. … Zay Flowers is thisclose to consistent WR2 production. The Ravens are healthy home faves vs. a burnable Seahawks D. … Fantasy managers got what they wanted. Taylor Heinicke has replaced Desmond Ridder under center. Even a 5-10 percent improvement in QB performance would probably be enough to make Drake London an every-week WR2. … Tyler Lockett has been flirting with a breakout game, though he has the same Week 9 problem as DK Metcalf. The Ravens are one of the toughest road matchups in football. … Rashee Rice’s snaps and routes continue to trend in the right direction. It hasn’t resulted in the blow-up outing WR4 desperados seek, but fireworks will be a distinct possibility against the Dolphins in Germany. … Perhaps this is too far of a fade for Jordan Addision. The WR3/4 borderline simply feels like the right place to wait and see what happens with the Vikings’ quarterback situation. … Rashid Shaheed could post 0.0 points the next two weeks and still be worthy of upside WR4 consideration.