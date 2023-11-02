Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

A.J. Brown confronts his toughest matchup of the season in the Cowboys, Cooper Kupp waits for word on Matthew Stafford, and Chris Olave tries to shake his recent slump

Week 9 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Tyreek Hill @KC Sun, 09:30 am EST 2 Stefon Diggs @CIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 3 Ja’Marr Chase BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EST 4 A.J. Brown DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 5 CeeDee Lamb @PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 6 Adam Thielen IND Sun, 04:05 pm EST 7 Davante Adams NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 8 Keenan Allen @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EST 9 Cooper Kupp @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 10 Jaylen Waddle @KC Sun, 09:30 am EST 11 DeVonta Smith DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EST 12 Garrett Wilson LAC Mon, 08:15 pm EST 13 Terry McLaurin @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 14 Chris Olave CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 15 Michael Pittman @CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EST 16 Mike Evans @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 17 Amari Cooper ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 18 DeAndre Hopkins @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 19 Tee Higgins BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EST 20 DK Metcalf @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 21 Diontae Johnson TEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 22 Puka Nacua @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 23 DJ Moore @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 24 Tyler Lockett @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 25 Nico Collins TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 26 Zay Flowers SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 27 Chris Godwin @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EST 28 Drake London MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EST 29 Gabe Davis @CIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 30 Josh Downs @CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EST 31 George Pickens TEN Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 32 Jakobi Meyers NYG Sun, 04:25 pm EST 33 Rashee Rice MIA Sun, 09:30 am EST 34 Marquise Brown @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 35 Jordan Addison @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 36 Joshua Palmer @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EST 37 Rashid Shaheed CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 38 Christian Watson LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 39 Romeo Doubs LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 40 Demario Douglas WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST 41 Michael Thomas CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 42 Jahan Dotson @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 43 Tank Dell TB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 44 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 45 Elijah Moore ARI Sun, 01:00 pm EST 46 Jayden Reed LA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 47 Brandin Cooks @PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 48 Jonathan Mingo IND Sun, 04:05 pm EST 49 Khalil Shakir @CIN Sun, 08:20 pm EST 50 Treylon Burks @PIT Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 51 Tyler Boyd BUF Sun, 08:20 pm EST 52 Michael Wilson @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 53 Curtis Samuel @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 54 K.J. Osborn @ATL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 55 Quentin Johnston @NYJ Mon, 08:15 pm EST 56 Tutu Atwell @GB Sun, 01:00 pm EST 57 Michael Gallup @PHI Sun, 04:25 pm EST 58 Odell Beckham SEA Sun, 01:00 pm EST 59 Wan’Dale Robinson @LV Sun, 04:25 pm EST 60 Jamison Crowder @NE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 61 Jake Bobo @BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EST 62 Rondale Moore @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EST 63 Cedrick Wilson @KC Sun, 09:30 am EST 64 Darnell Mooney @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EST 65 Jalin Hyatt @LV Sun, 04:25 pm EST 66 Alec Pierce @CAR Sun, 04:05 pm EST 67 JuJu Smith-Schuster WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EST

WR Notes: Tee Higgins probably still isn’t at full health, but Ja’Marr Chase is averaging 12.5 targets over Higgins’ past two appearances. It’s possible the Bengals have finally shifted into Chase all-time alpha mode. The Bengals are 2.5-point home favorites for one of the week’s highest-totaled contests. … A.J. Brown’s 125-yard streak will be put to the test vs. a Cowboys defense surrendering the second fewest wide receiver fantasy points. … The hottest receiver in football, CeeDee Lamb comes off 19/275/2 in his past two games to a date with an Eagles defense surrendering the most WR fantasy points. It’s the kind of setup Lamb managers have been waiting for all season. … All the way up to WR8 status by average PPR points, Adam Thielen is 11th in wideout targets (70) even with the Panthers’ bye already mixed in. He has probably already had his best run of the year, but Thielen is WR1 certified vs. a Colts defense coughing up the eighth most passing yards. … Perhaps this is a lizard brain ranking, but I can conceive of zero reason the Raiders’ interim everything won’t direct all its Week 9 resources toward Davante Adams, who went 8/75 in Aidan O’Connell’s Week 4 Chargers start.

Keenan Allen hasn’t had a yardage ceiling since Mike Williams’ season-ending injury, though his usage floor has remained bankable. He should vacuum up short targets vs. the Jets’ imposing defense. … We are entering into parts unknown with the Rams and Brett Rypien. The only bet I feel comfortable placing is coach Sean McVay knows how to get the ball to Cooper Kupp no matter who is under center. Puka Nacua offers similarly “easy” targets, though he is a far riskier WR2 than usual. The only reason I can’t drop him out of the top 24 is that everyone else at this part of the board has question marks, too. … Some of the year’s most frustrating “afterthought” WR2s, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith both got home in positive Week 8 game environments. The Dolphins and Eagles are party to two of the three Week 9 totals currently exceeding 45.0. It’s hard out there for an offense right now. … Garrett Wilson is up to 15 receptions for 190 yards over his past two appearances. That will hopefully culminate with an explosion outing vs. the Chargers’ No. 32 pass defense. Only Tyson Bagent could save L.A. in Week 8.

With Sam Howell suddenly attempting 40-plus passes each time out, Terry McLaurin’s floor has become sturdy. Just don’t ask about the ceiling. “@NE” doesn’t seem like a terribly likely spot for McLaurin’s first 100-yard effort. … Seriously, what is going on with Chris Olave? The number of lowlights have become truly concerning. We just have to keep placing our faith in the Saints funneling targets his way. He’s been held below nine looks only two times all year, with the slump coinciding with Derek Carr’s shoulder injury. … Michael Pittman continues to feast off short passes. He will function as an extension of the running game against a Panthers defense with unimpressive rate stats. … Mike Evans is living off touchdowns. Not that that’s anything new. The Texans have somehow allowed just five aerial scores, but I will consider that a fluke for a pass D that ranks 19th in EPA per dropback. … Amari Cooper has been finding modest success as the only show in P.J. Walker’s town. The Cardinals have turned into one of the places to be for enemy wideouts.

We are firmly into *has good game once* territory with DeAndre Hopkins, but oh what a game it was. The Steelers are a tough short-week road matchup, albeit one currently limping along with defensive injuries. I’m going to bet on upside finding a way here. … Tee Higgins is slowly inching back to life. A 49.5 total with the nemesis Bills feels like a good spot to finally welcome himself back to the WR2 ranks. … Geno Smith’s ongoing slump has been awful news for DK Metcalf’s bottom line. He is still drawing by far the most looks in this receiver corps. I do wish Baltimore were a better road matchup. … Diontae Johnson is simply the ultimate backup/bad quarterback wideout. He makes it too easy. Playing at far less than 100 percent, Kenny Pickett will continue to force feed his No. 1 wideout vs. a soft Titans pass D. … Things have slowed way down for Nico Collins, but he remains a mid-range WR2 by average PPR points. With very little going on behind him on the depth chart, I’ll keep placing a top-24 bet.

DJ Moore has not collapsed with Tyson Bagent under center. I still wouldn’t expect a ceiling outing against a Saints defense allowing just 5.9 yards per pass attempt. … Zay Flowers is thisclose to consistent WR2 production. The Ravens are healthy home faves vs. a burnable Seahawks D. … Fantasy managers got what they wanted. Taylor Heinicke has replaced Desmond Ridder under center. Even a 5-10 percent improvement in QB performance would probably be enough to make Drake London an every-week WR2. … Tyler Lockett has been flirting with a breakout game, though he has the same Week 9 problem as DK Metcalf. The Ravens are one of the toughest road matchups in football. … Rashee Rice’s snaps and routes continue to trend in the right direction. It hasn’t resulted in the blow-up outing WR4 desperados seek, but fireworks will be a distinct possibility against the Dolphins in Germany. … Perhaps this is too far of a fade for Jordan Addision. The WR3/4 borderline simply feels like the right place to wait and see what happens with the Vikings’ quarterback situation. … Rashid Shaheed could post 0.0 points the next two weeks and still be worthy of upside WR4 consideration.