Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup

GAINESVILLE, Va. – The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup begins Friday at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club with four foursomes followed by four fourballs. They’ll repeat that order on Saturday and then play 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Europe is the defending champion – though, not technically. Reigning would be a better word as Europe tied the U.S. last year in Spain to retain the cup, which it outright won in 2021 and 2019.

The normally biennial competition is being contested in back-to-back years as organizers get it on an even-year schedule (away from the Ryder Cup’s odd years).

So, there you go, a brief need-to-know. Want more on the U.S. team, just click on the link. Same for the Euros, the format and history, all the past winners and how to watch.

But before you wake up early Friday morning to see that first ball struck, here are some big questions (and a few possible answers) for both sides:

Who is the Solheim Cup favorite?

First captain to touch her nose and say, “Not it!” gets to be the underdog.

Both Stacy Lewis (U.S.) and Suzann Pettersen (Europe) are returning as team leaders, and neither is staking claim as the one to beat.

“I think playing away, you’re always an underdog,” Pettersen said. “I think that’s how we’ve always looked at it. Yeah, if you look at the previous three Solheims, we’ve come out on the high side, and we’re going to try and keep that going for sure. At the same time, being away, I’m very happy to kind of leave the pressure to the Americans to say they are the home favorites.”

Of that, there is no ambiguity: The pressure is on U.S. shoulders – even if they are trying to level it.

The Americans haven’t held the cup since 2017. Lewis is trying to avoid becoming the first U.S. captain to not win in multiple attempts. And while playing at home can provide a huge advantage, it can also up the expectation ante.

The U.S. would like to bring the team-room vibe onto the course.

“I think this year’s team chemistry has been really great so far,” said Andrea Lee, making her second straight appearance for the U.S. side. “I’ve never laughed harder this week than I have in any other tournament week.”

There’s karaoke and dancing, Sarah Schmelzel in a bald-eagle onesie. It’s a loose tone set by Lewis, whom vice-captain Angela Stanford says does a great job of balancing silly and serious.

“I don’t feel any pressure when I’m in that team room or when I’m around the girls,” Lewis said. “I don’t think they feel pressure. I don’t feel pressure.”

At least not on Wednesday.

Solheim Cup 'should be an American victory' Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss why Max Homa needs a "good week" heading into the Presidents Cup and why the United States should emerge victorious at the 2024 Solheim Cup.

So, who’s the favorite? It’s the U.S.

Home teams are 12-5-1 in cup history, and this squad, again, sports heavier paper weight:



U.S.: 4 LPGA winners in 2024; Europe: None

U.S.: 9 players in the top 25 of the LPGA’s season-long Race to the CME; Europe: 1

Being the pre-tournament favorite matters little on Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. But this isn’t an event the U.S. should win; it’s one they must.

Who has the edge in the different sessions?

Recent history tells us this: Europe has the advantage in all three formats. Since ending the Americans’ run of three straight wins from 2005-09, Europe has outpointed the U.S. in foursomes six of the last seven cups and four times in fourballs. In singles during that stretch, it’s Europe’s edge: 3-1-3.

It adds up to Europe being 4-2-1, overall, since 2011.

Last year was a bit different, however, as the U.S. swept the morning foursomes and won those two sessions, 6-2. Europe won fourballs, 6-2. And they tied singles, 6-6.

When the U.S. has won – or in last year’s case, tied – it has done so by dominating formats, particularly singles. In 2017, the U.S. won fourballs, 7-1. In 2015 (another U.S. victory), it dominated singles, 8 ½ - 3 ½ (overcoming a 4-point Sunday deficit).

During that threepeat in the aughts, the U.S. won singles by a total of 12 points.

Are there any built-in pairings?

The overall teams are predominantly the same, year over year. There are three new U.S. players (Lauren Coughlin, Schmelzel and Alison Lee) compared to ’23 and two new faces for Europe (Esther Henseleit and Albane Valenzuela).

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz went 2-0 in foursomes last year as did Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang. Europe used the combos of Linn Grant-Maja Stark, Celine Boutier-Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire-Anna Norqvist for both foursomes, and only the Swedes produced a point.

The fourball teams were more varied for both sides. Europe only kept one team together for both better-ball sessions and that duo of Grant-Carlota Ciganda went 2-0. The U.S. didn’t double up on teams in the format.

Who is this year’s Carlota Ciganda for Europe?

Ciganda was last year’s Maguire, who was 2021’s Hall and Boutier.

Playing in her home country, Spain’s Ciganda went 4-0 to lead Europe to a retention. Two years prior, in her debut, Ireland’s Maguire went 4-0-1 to help Europe successfully defend. And two years before that, England’s Hall and France’s Boutier each went 4-0 to wrest away the cup.

If you’re looking for someone new on the Euro side, it could be Grant. She’s become more comfortable playing on the LPGA; has a fierce, competitive mindset; and went 3-2-0 in playing all five sessions as a rookie last year. Her lone LPGA win was a runaway last year in Ohio, and she’s twice claimed the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed, beating both men and women in the DP World Tour-LET co-sanctioned event.

Who needs to step up for the U.S.?

How Korda's stardom fits into Solheim Cup Following Nelly Korda's comments about leaning on her American teammates at the Solheim Cup, the Golf Today crew analyzes the storylines around the world No. 1 entering the event.

In particular, Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho, who combined to go 0-4-2 last year.

Zhang has one top-20 in nine starts following her May victory at the Founders Cup. She also performed poorly with a great shot to medal at the Olympics.

Kupcho has played better beginning the summer months, nearly winning the LPGA’s team event alongside Coughlin and then booking top-10s in Canada and Boston. After being announced as a captain’s pick, Kupcho gave an emotional interview with Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers, speaking on the strain of the season and how grateful she was to be part of this team. This could be the week Kupcho revives her amateur-dominating, major-winning self.

How does the RTJ course compare to Finca Cortesin?

“They’re so different, these two golf courses,” said Korda.

“This is easier to walk,” said Stark, “so that’s good.”

After a few practice rounds, the players said the course is playing fairly soft and receptive, though, temperatures will reach the low 80s each day and rain is not expected this week.

Good scoring, however, is: “I feel like maybe there will be more birdies here,” said Korda.

“Definitely,” added Khang. “I think the greens here have a little more undulations to them. As big as they are, they kind of have little pockets, I would call it, on the greens. Because if you’re kind of on the wrong side of those pockets there are going to be some tough putts out there. So it looks like your ball striking is really going to have to be on point.

“Overall, both golf courses are amazing, and we’re very happy to be here playing on these beautiful courses – but we’re hoping we have a little more luck here.”