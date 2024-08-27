 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_lsuvsusc_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: USC-LSU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfspukagibbs_240827.jpg
Should Nacua concern fantasy managers?
nbc_roto_rfsdalvincook_240827.jpg
How would Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
TOUR Championship - Preview Day One
Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler among those just trying to get to the finish line
GOLF: AUG 27 PGA - TOUR Championship
Welcome to the new East Lake Golf Club: 5 takeaways from the restoration

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bet_lsuvsusc_240827.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: USC-LSU Week 1
nbc_roto_rfspukagibbs_240827.jpg
Should Nacua concern fantasy managers?
nbc_roto_rfsdalvincook_240827.jpg
How would Cook impact Cowboys’ fantasy backfield?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Captain's pick is 'a dream come true' for Thompson

August 27, 2024 03:15 PM
Amy Rogers chats with Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, and Sarah Schmelzel about what it means to be a captain's pick for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerschauffele_240827.jpg
13:59
Tour Championship will be a ‘battle of attrition’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tlewisblandcooperint_240827.jpg
6:48
Inside the course changes at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_solheimcaptainpickints_240827.jpg
7:12
Captain’s pick is ‘a dream come true’ for Thompson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sales_bbtourismireland_240827.jpg
2:33
Highlighting four of Dublin’s top golf courses
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_stacylewisint_240827.jpg
10:29
U.S. Solheim Cup team ready to ‘settle the score’
Now Playing
schefflerformpx.jpg
10:10
Is Scheffler motivated to win a FedEx Cup?
Now Playing
nbc_gt_pettersenintrv_240826.jpg
9:25
Pettersen: Solheim Cup squad ‘is extremely strong’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_solheimdiscuss_240826.jpg
5:40
Analyzing Pettersen’s four picks for Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lydiaandnelly_240821.jpg
4:25
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews
Now Playing
nbc_gof_rorywalkandtalk_240821.jpg
4:20
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
Now Playing