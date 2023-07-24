 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Frelick On Fire
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Frelick On Fire
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,
oly_swm400im_worlds_final_230723.jpg
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_howeintv_230723.jpg
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
nbc_pl_summerseries_emeryintv_230723.jpg
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
nbc_pl_summerseries_barnesintv_230723.jpg
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLWashington CommandersJosh Harris

Josh
Harris

nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
Commanders have no timeline for considering a name change
There is no plan to consider a new name after the 2023 season.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Daniel Snyder’s fine includes $27 million in legal fees
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Jason Wright: There’s an optimism around the Commanders that hasn’t been present
What happens with Daniel Snyder’s $60 million fine? That has yet to be determined
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Snyders call being owners of the Commanders for 24 years “the privilege of a lifetime”
Dan Snyder’s former partners would shed no tears if Mary Jo White’s report leads to criminal charges
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Commanders sign second-round pick Quan Martin