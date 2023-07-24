Skip navigation
NFL
Washington Commanders
Josh Harris
JH
Josh
Harris
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Commanders have no timeline for considering a name change
There is no plan to consider a new name after the 2023 season.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Josh Harris
WAS
Owner
League approves Commanders’ sale in unanimous vote
Josh Harris
WAS
Owner
Commanders sale unlikely to be approved this month
Daniel Snyder’s fine includes $27 million in legal fees
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jason Wright: There’s an optimism around the Commanders that hasn’t been present
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
What happens with Daniel Snyder’s $60 million fine? That has yet to be determined
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Snyders call being owners of the Commanders for 24 years “the privilege of a lifetime”
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Dan Snyder’s former partners would shed no tears if Mary Jo White’s report leads to criminal charges
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Commanders sign second-round pick Quan Martin
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
