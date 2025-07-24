 Skip navigation
Von Miller: I can still get out of bed and rush the passer

  
Published July 24, 2025 02:48 PM

Von Miller’s production slowed down over his three-year run with the Bills, but he believes he has a lot left in the tank for the Commanders.

Miller signed with the Commanders this month and started practicing with the team at training camp this week. Miller knows his 129.5 career sacks is what drew the interest from Washington and he made it clear he thinks he can still make an impact in that area on Thursday.

“They’re gonna let me rush,” Miller said at a press conference. “Let me rush, that’s what I do. I can still roll out of bed at 36 years old with my house shoes on and still rush the passer. There’s other stuff I gotta work at, to get better at of course. The main thing for me is rushing the passer. I can do that right when I wake up fresh out of sleep. I love rushing the passer.”

Miller said he’s prepared to play a situational role at this point in his career and making the most of that role would make the Commanders defense a tougher problem for opponents to solve in 2025.