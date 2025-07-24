 Skip navigation
Mayor: D.C. Super Bowl is a “lock,” if new stadium is built

  
Published July 24, 2025 02:43 PM

D.C. Council went from dragging its feet to clicking its heels on the deal for a new Commanders stadium. And the person who struck the initial agreement — Mayor Muriel Bowser — did an early media victory tour on Thursday.

The new stadium means many things. One thing it means in particular is that D.C. will host a Super Bowl.

Appearing on 106.7 The Fan in D.C., Bowser called a Super Bowl in the new stadium a “lock.”

That’s how it usually goes with most publicly-funded stadiums. It’s the loose quid pro quo. If you build it, the Super Bowl will come.

In most cold-weather cities, a dome is a necessity. MetLife Stadium in early 2014 was the lone exception.

But from Minneapolis (twice), to Detroit (twice), to Indianapolis, a covered venue constructed with taxpayer money gets a Super Bowl. And the new Commanders stadium will have a dome.

Which means it will have a Super Bowl.