Commanders agree to terms on one-year extension with Percy Butler

The Commanders have reached agreement on a contract extension with one of their players, but it’s not wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to a deal with safety Percy Butler. It’s a one-year extension for Butler, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, and no other terms have been announced.

Butler joined Washington as a 2022 fourth-round pick and he’s appeared in 50 regular season and playoff games over his first three seasons. He started 18 of those games and has 127 tackles, 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Will Harris, Quan Martin, and Jeremy Reaves join Butler in the safety group for the Commanders this year.