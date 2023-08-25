Skip navigation
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Friday at 4: 40 Predictions for Notre Dame’s 2023 — On Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé, Ohio State, USC & Clemson
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep, Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Sterling opens scoring for Chelsea v. Luton Town
Will Liverpool sell Salah to Al-Ittihad?
How are Brighton contending despite selling stars?
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Friday at 4: 40 Predictions for Notre Dame’s 2023 — On Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé, Ohio State, USC & Clemson
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep, Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Sterling opens scoring for Chelsea v. Luton Town
Will Liverpool sell Salah to Al-Ittihad?
How are Brighton contending despite selling stars?
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
EPL
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Evan Justice
EJ
Evan
Justice
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Pickups of the Day: Time to Grab Ottavino
Dave Shovein examines a pair of unheralded players who saw their fantasy outlooks improve in the fallout of the trade deadline.
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Evan Justice
COL
Relief Pitcher
Rockies call up Evan Justice
Pickups of the Day: Harrison Arrives
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Pickups of the Day: Ready for Rojas
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Saves and Steals: Dominant Devin
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Bautista striking out opponents at high rate
Kikuchi, France stepping up in second half
Pickups of the Day: Jam with Tommy Pham
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Close Ad