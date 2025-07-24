Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Dodgers lose Tanner Scott to elbow injury

In this week’s Closer Report, how do the Dodgers handle the ninth inning after losing Tanner Scott to the injured list with left elbow inflammation? And Trevor Megill’s clean-inning streak moves him into the elite tier. That and more as we run down the last week in saves.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Hader tossed two innings in a non-save situation against the Mariners on Saturday, then worked around two walks to convert his 26th save against the Diamondbacks on Monday. With Hader getting the day off, Bryan King stepped in for a save on Tuesday before Hader came back Wednesday for another save. Hader holds a 2.31 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 68/13 K/BB ratio across 46 2/3 innings. Muñoz joins Hader at the top with a 1.42 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and a 50/17 K/BB ratio across 38 innings after picking up his 22nd save Tuesday against the Brewers.

Tier 2: The Elite

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Díaz is approaching the top tier. He blew a save and fell in line for a win Sunday against the Reds, then bounced back with a save Monday, striking out the side against the Angels. The 31-year-old right-hander then converted a four-out save with two strikeouts on Wednesday for his 21st of the season. In Boston, Chapman made one appearance this week, striking out one batter in a scoreless inning against the Phillies on Monday.

Duran worked a scoreless inning against the Rockies in Colorado on Sunday, then closed out the game against the Dodgers on Tuesday with a five-run lead. He surrendered a two-run homer to Shohei Ohtani, his first home run allowed all season. The 27-year-old right-hander has posted a 1.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and a 51/16 K/BB ratio across 46 1/3 innings while converting 15 saves.

Clase picked up three saves this week, working scoreless innings against the Athletics and Orioles. The 27-year-old right-hander is up to 23 with a 2.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and a 47/10 K/BB ratio across 46 innings. Meanwhile, Suarez worked a scoreless inning against the Marlins on Monday for his MLB-leading 29th save.

It’s time Megill joins the elite tier with another excellent week on the mound. He’s tossed five straight perfect innings, picking up two more saves. The 31-year-old right-hander is up to 23 saves with a 2.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 43/15 K/BB ratio across 35 2/3 innings.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Mason Miller - Athletics

Devin Williams - New York Yankees

Félix Bautista - Baltimore Orioles

Will Vest - Detroit Tigers

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Daniel Palencia - Chicago Cubs

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Jeff Hoffman - Toronto Blue Jays

Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals

Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels

Not much action for Miller. He tossed just three pitches to record one out in his only appearance this week against the Rangers. In New York, Williams gave up runs in back-to-back outings against Atlanta this week. He held on for the save Sunday before converting his 15th with a scoreless inning against the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Behind Williams, Luke Weaver is getting back on track with four straight scoreless outings after giving up two runs in three consecutive appearances early this month.

Bautista walked three batters and gave up a run before holding on for the save against the Rays on Sunday. The 30-year-old right-hander will be a name to watch at the trade deadline with 19 saves and a 2.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 50/23 K/BB ratio across 34 2/3 innings.

Vest recorded four outs on Sunday, striking out two batters for his 16th save of the season. Behind Vest, Tommy Kahnle has struggled this month with nine runs allowed over his last four appearances and likely won’t factor into the saves mix any time soon.

Pagán worked around a hit and a walk, striking out one batter in a scoreless frame against the Mets on Saturday for his 21st save to go with a 2.83 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a 51/14 K/BB ratio across 41 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Bednar made three consecutive scoreless appearances, converting two saves against the Tigers to bring his total to 15.

Palencia worked a clean inning for his 13th save against the Red Sox on Friday, then pitched a scoreless frame in a non-save situation against the Royals on Tuesday.

With no save chances this week, Doval got some work in on Tuesday in a blowout victory over the Braves, striking out two batters in a scoreless inning. And it was similar duties for Helsley, who pitched a scoreless frame against the Diamondbacks on Sunday in a non-save situation.

Fairbanks gave up a run against the Orioles on Saturday before holding on for the save. He then tossed a clean inning against the White Sox on Tuesday for his 17th save. Meanwhile, Hoffman converted two saves this week before giving up a solo homer to take a loss on Tuesday in his fourth outing in five days. The 32-year-old right-hander is up to 24 saves with a 4.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 60/11 K/BB ratio across 43 1/3 innings.

Estévez surrendered two runs to blow the save and take the loss against the Marlins on Friday, then bounced back with his 26th save of the season Sunday, recording the final out in the ninth against Miami. And in Anaheim, Jansen worked a perfect ninth for a save against the Phillies on Friday.

Tier 4: Here for the Saves

Kirby Yates/Alex Vesia - Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Strahm/Orion Kerkering - Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Robert Garcia - Texas Rangers

The Dodgers were dealt a significant blow to their bullpen on Tuesday when they put closer Tanner Scott on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. An MRI revealed no ligament damage, and he’s confident he can pitch again this season. In his absence, Yates and Vesia could work in a matchup-based committee in the ninth inning. Yates converted the team’s save Monday against the Twins. Blake Treinen is on track to return from the injured list by the end of the month and could be in the saves mix once he’s activated.

No saves out of Philadelphia this week, with Kerkering and Strahm working in tandem. The Phillies could be a team that acquires someone to solidify things in the ninth by the trade deadline.

Finnegan has seen his ERA balloon over his last several outings, giving up 10 runs over his last four appearances. However, he did get a save in, striking out two in a scoreless frame against the Padres on Saturday for his first save since June 6.

Garcia converted a save on Friday, striking out two against the Tigers for his seventh on the year. He then converted his eighth against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Tier 5: Bottom of the Barrel

Kevin Ginkel - Arizona Diamondbacks

Anthony Bender/Ronny Henriquez - Miami Marlins

Grant Taylor - Chicago White Sox

Seth Halvorsen/Victor Vodnik - Colorado Rockies

Relievers On The Rise/Stash Candidates

While Adrian Morejon isn’t necessarily next in line for saves in San Diego, his usage is making him incredibly valuable. The 26-year-old left-hander recorded five outs against the Marlins on Monday to fall in line for his eighth win of the season to go with a pair of saves. Morejon was named a 2025 All-Star for the first time and boasts a 1.76 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and a 45/9 K/BB ratio across 46 innings. Another reliever catching my attention is Cleveland’s Erik Sabrowski. The 27-year-old left-hander impressed in his MLB debut last year, striking out 19 batters over 12 2/3 scoreless innings. After a setback with an elbow injury, he’s returned to the Guardians roster and has allowed just two runs with 15 strikeouts over 9 1/3 frames, picking up where he left off, flashing that elite strikeout ability.

