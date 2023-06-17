 Skip navigation
MLBToronto Blue JaysLazaro Estrada

Lazaro
Estrada

Don Mattingly
Blue Jays move Don Mattingly out of offensive coordinator role and back to full-time bench coach
GM Ross Atkins said associate manager DeMarlo Hale will remain in his role supporting John Schneider in 2025.
Chicago Cubs 2024 season recap: Imanaga, Suzuki stand out in otherwise mixed season
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Boston Red Sox 2024 Team Recap: Ceddanne Rafela and the young guns are coming
San Francisco Giants 2024 MLB season recap: Another steady season for Logan Webb, is Heliot Ramos legit?
Tampa Bay Rays 2024 MLB Season Recap: Rays offense will rebuild around Junior Caminero
Cincinnati Reds 2024 MLB season recap: Arrival of Elly De La Cruz highlights dismal season
Texas Rangers 2024 Season Recap: Defending champs fall flat, can Jacob deGrom still be great?