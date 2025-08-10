 Skip navigation
Shohei Ohtani hits 40th home run of season in Dodgers’ game against Blue Jays

  
Published August 10, 2025 11:33 AM

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season Saturday night in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The two-way Japanese star reached 40 homes for the fourth time in his career, after winning MVP awards in each of the previous three years he did it. Last year, Ohtani hit a career-high 54 home runs in winning the National League MVP in his first year with the Dodgers.

On Saturday, Ohtani hit a solo shot 417 feet to center off starter Chris Bassitt to give the Dodgers a three-run lead.

“That was one of those swings where he was behind the ball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He stayed into the ground. I know he and the hitting guys have been working on some things mechanically. That was as good of a swing as you’re going to see.”

With 45 regular-season games left, Roberts was asked if he thought Ohtani could reach 55.

“It wouldn’t surprise me,” Roberts said. “Guys like Shohei always look for something to motivate them. He likes round numbers. I know 50 is on his radar. We’ll see how it goes.”

Ohtani was not made available to the media.

In 2021, Ohtani hit 46 home runs with the Los Angeles Angels and earned his first MVP. He homered 44 times in 2023 as well.