MLB Power Rankings: Brewers and Mariners streaking, reeling Mets fall out of top 10

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, the final “ace-off” between Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer, the Astros, Padres, and Reds are all getting help down the stretch, the Red Sox keep locking up their young core, the waiting game continues for top prospects for the Pirates and Orioles, and A’s rookie Carlos Cortes unlocks the new achievement of “switch-fielder.”

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)

Let’s get started!

Note: Rankings are from the morning of Monday, August 11.

1) Milwaukee Brewers

Last week: 1

The Brewers can do no wrong right now. Capped by a walk-off homer from Isaac Collins against the Mets on Sunday, Milwaukee has won nine straight games and currently find themselves on pace for a 101-win season.

I could show you the walk-off homer from Sunday, but it doesn’t get much better than this picture perfect throw from Blake Perkins to seal Friday’s win.

The Brewers beat the Mets 3-2 with the final out coming at home plate. Blake Perkins to William Contreas wins it. Sweet sassy molassy.



Hopefully Ueck was up there watching this ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/juvuOFYlvD — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 9, 2025

2) Philadelphia Phillies ⬆️

Last week: 6

The Phillies have won six out of seven to build a 5 1/2 game lead over the Mets in the NL East. Jhoan Duran has been exactly what the doctor ordered as the team’s new closer, as he’s gone 4-for-4 in save chances with just one hit allowed through his first four appearances since the trade from the Twins.

3) Los Angeles Dodgers

Last week: 3

With this blast, Shohei Ohtani became the fastest player in Dodgers history to reach 40 homers in a season. He now has four 40-homer seasons to his credit, which leads all active players. Of course, Aaron Judge is just three homers away from joining that club.

Shohei Ohtani DESTROYS this ball for his 40th home run of the season! 😮 pic.twitter.com/mhlqSzerXA — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2025

4) Toronto Blue Jays

Last week: 4

One last time for the road? Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw squared off on Saturday for likely the final time in their respective Hall of Fame careers. Scherzer did his part with two runs allowed over six innings, but Kershaw was just a little bit better six innings of one-run ball. What a treat.

Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw did a jersey swap after they pitched against each other last night 🤝



📸: @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/jZNcPpRiqR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 9, 2025

5) Detroit Tigers

Last week: 5

Kerry Carpenter is one of the most aggressive hitters in the majors, but it’s working for him. Despite the lowest walk rate among players with at least 300 plate appearances, he’s hitting .361 (13-for-36) with five homers and a 1.313 OPS since returning from the injured list late last month.

6) Chicago Cubs ⬇️

Last week: 2

Rookie Matt Shaw is beginning to find his footing in the big leagues. He’s slashing .328/.349/.770 with seven homers, 15 RBI, three steals, and 12 runs scored over 20 games since the All-Star break.

7) Houston Astros ⬆️

Last week: 9

Can the Astros hold off the red-hot Mariners? At least they have help en route. After Spencer Arrighetti made his first start in four months last week, Christian Javier is set to make his return from Tommy John surgery on Monday. Luis Garcia, also on his way back from Tommy John surgery, is currently rehabbing in Triple-A.

8) Seattle Mariners ⬆️

Last week: 11

The Mariners are rolling. With a sweep of the Rays over the weekend, they’ve now won seven straight and sit just a half-game behind the Astros in the AL West. Cal Raleigh crushed his 45th homer on Sunday as he continues to chase history and perhaps the AL MVP Award.

9) San Diego Padres ⬆️

Last week: 10

The Padres made all sorts of improvements at the deadline, but they also got Michael King back from the IL on Saturday after he missed nearly three months with a throracic nerve issue in his right shoulder. He lasted just two-plus innings his his return, but remains capable of providing a big lift down the stretch.

10) Boston Red Sox ⬇️

Last week: 7

Roman Anthony has shown that he belongs during his short time in the majors and the Red Sox are making sure he sticks around for the long haul. The 21-year-old inked an eight-year, $130 extension last week, which ensures that he will be part of a long-term core which also includes long-term agreements with Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Kristian Campbell, and Cedeanne Rafaela.

11) New York Mets ⬇️

Last week: 8

Losers of seven straight and 11 out of 12, the Mets have been more bad than good for an extended period. They are 18-31 dating back to June 12, with the starting rotation being the biggest issue of all.

On a more positive note, with his next homer, Pete Alonso will pass Darryl Strawberry for the Mets’ all-time record.

12) New York Yankees

Last week: 12

Including Sunday’s loss against the Astros, Max Fried holds a 6.00 ERA with 15 walks in 36 innings in his last seven starts dating back to the start of July. Not the best timing for the scuffling Yanks.

13) Cincinnati Reds ⬆️

Last week: 14

The Reds are mostly hanging around in the Wild Card race by virtue of the Mets struggling, but they’ll happily take advantage of the opening. Hunter Greene has a chance to be a major difference-maker for the stretch run as he makes his return from the injured list on Wednesday. The 26-year-old had a 2.73 ERA through 11 starts before going down two months ago with a groin injury.

14) Cleveland Guardians ⬆️

Last week: 15

The Guardians won five straight before falling to the White Sox on Sunday, but still find themselves very much in the mix in the AL Wild Card race. Gavin Williams, who carried a no-hitter in the ninth inning against the Mets last week, owns a 1.63 ERA over his last six outings.

15) Texas Rangers ⬇️

Last week: 13

I’ve watched this play at least 10 times and I still think Adolis Garcia caught this ball. Perhaps in the multiverse, he did?

Wyatt Langford covered 75 feet to make this catch. I know Wyatt played linebacker in high school, but if any team needs a wideout, he might be the guy. pic.twitter.com/DfKlISx7Hg — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) August 10, 2025

16) Kansas City Royals

Last week: 16

The Royals opted against selling at the deadline after going 15-9 in July, but they’ve lost five out of their last eight games. They have a chance to make some hay this week with series against the Nationals and White Sox.

17) St. Louis Cardinals ⬆️

Last week: 19

Even after trading their closer, Ryan Helsley, as well as Steven Matz and Phil Maton, the Cardinals are still within striking distance in the NL Wild Card race. They get the Rockies to begin the week before a series against the scuffling Yankees, so there’s opportunity this week.

18) San Francisco Giants

Last week: 18

While the Giants lost to the Nationals on Sunday, Justin Verlander became just the 10th player in MLB history to reach the 3,500 strikeout plateau. Just another accolade in his Hall of Fame resume.

MLB HISTORY



Justin Verlander becomes just the 10th pitcher with 3,500 career strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/WoiEBQlhjb — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2025

19) Arizona Diamondbacks ⬆️

Last week: 22

The Diamondbacks set a new franchise record with nine consecutive hits in Sunday’s 13-6 win over the Rockies. It helps to face bad pitching staffs like the Rockies and the home Athletics, but the D-Backs are tied for fourth in the majors in runs scored this month.

20) Miami Marlins ⬇️

Last week: 17

It’s probably a little too early to call Jakob Marsee the next Mr. Marlin, but he’s well on his way. The 24-year-old rookie is hitting .419 (13-for-31) through 11 games since his call-up.

21) Tampa Bay Rays

Last week: 21

With four homers in the span of three games last week, Junior Caminero is now up to 32 home runs in his age-21 season. He’s on pace to be the second-ever player on the Rays to reach 40 homers. The only other was Carlos Pena, who slugged 46 homers in 2007.

22) Los Angeles Angels ⬇️

Last week: 20

If you are planning what to watch this week, be sure to tune in on Wednesday, as Shohei Ohtani will face the Angels for the first time as a pitcher. Another Ohtani-Trout showdown? Yes please.

23) Baltimore Orioles

Last week: 23

With the Orioles out of contention, the big question at this stage is when we’ll see prospects like Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers.

24) Athletics ⬆️

Last week: 25

Carlos Cortes being a member of the “Athletics” is a little too on the nose. The 28-year-old entered Sunday’s game as a left-handed outfielder before serving as a right-handed second third baseman in the ninth inning.

Left-handed right-fielder 🤝 Right-handed third baseman



Carlos Cortes pic.twitter.com/5qayzPCI3u — Athletics (@Athletics) August 10, 2025

25) Minnesota Twins ⬆️

Last week: 27

The Twins unloaded a good chunk of their roster at the trade deadline, but they’ve swung the bats well in recent days, most notably from rookie Luke Keaschall. The 22-year-old is hitting .455 (10-for-22) with two homers and 10 RBI since coming off the injured list, highlighted by this walk-off blast on Sunday.

26) Atlanta Braves ⬇️

Last week: 24

The Braves won four out of five from the Marlins, so they are picking up some steam just in time to potentially play spoiler against the floundering Mets this week.

27) Pittsburgh Pirates ⬇️

Last week: 26

We’re all waiting for top prospect right-hander Bubba Chandler, but he’s sporting a 6.94 ERA with 11 walks and five homers allowed in 23 1/3 innings over his last five starts. Is the frustration beginning to take a toll on his performance? It would be understandable if it was.

28) Washington Nationals

Last week: 28

It’s been a struggle for James Wood since the All-Star break, but he delivered back-to-back multi-hit games in victories against the Giants this weekend after hitting just .111 (6-for-54) with one RBI over his previous 14 games.

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

This might just be a Colson Montgomery space moving forward. His 452-foot homer against the Guardians on Sunday was the longest at Rate Field this season.

Colson Montgomery belts one 452 feet! 😳 pic.twitter.com/GOnqDa4SMw — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2025

Would you believe that the White Sox are third in the majors in runs scored over the past 30 days?

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

Kyle Karros delivered an RBI single in his first major league at-bat on Friday against the Diamondbacks. Yep, that’s Eric Karros’ son. Yep, you should be questioning your own mortality.