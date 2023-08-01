Skip navigation
League
MLB
NFL
Date
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Matt Svanson
MS
Matt
Svanson
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:00
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Connor Rogers breaks down St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz’s fantasy value as a spot starter and how the 32-year-old righty has been able to turn his season around.
Matt Svanson
STL
Relief Pitcher
Cardinals acquire Matt Svanson in DeJong trade
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jays bolster bullpen by acquiring RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad