MLBSt. Louis CardinalsMatt Svanson

Matt
Svanson

nbc_yahoo_stevenmatz_230731.jpg
01:00
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Connor Rogers breaks down St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz’s fantasy value as a spot starter and how the 32-year-old righty has been able to turn his season around.
Rangers acquire starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the Cardinals
Blue Jays bolster bullpen by acquiring RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Angels going for it with Ohtani, acquire pitchers Giolito, López from White Sox for prospects
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely