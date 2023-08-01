 Skip navigation
Blue Jays get SS Paul DeJong from Cardinals as they evaluate Bo Bichette’s injured knee

  
Published August 1, 2023 03:00 PM
Paul DeJong

Paul DeJong

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Blue Jays acquired shortstop Paul DeJong and cash from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday while they evaluate the status of injured star Bo Bichette.

The Blue Jays are sending 24-year-old pitching prospect Matt Svanson to St. Louis.

The trade comes one day after Bichette, an All-Star shortstop, left a game against the Baltimore Orioles when he appeared to injure his right knee.

The Blue Jays had not announced the extent of Bichette’s injury as of Tuesday afternoon.

DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 but hasn’t replicated quite that form since. He’s hitting .233 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs and a .710 OPS in 81 games this season. The 29-year-old has played his entire seven-year career so far with the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays designated outfielder Jordan Luplow for assignment to make room for DeJong on the 40-man roster.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB