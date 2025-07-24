Padres at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 24

Its Thursday, July 24 and the Padres (55-47) are in St. Louis to open a series against the Cardinals (52-51).

Yu Darvish is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Sonny Gray for St. Louis.

Each of these clubs comes into the series riding a two-game losing streak. The Padres lost for the second straight day to the Marlins in Miami on Wednesday. San Diego’s offense was held in check by Sandy Alcantara who allowed just one unearned run over seven innings as the Marlins won 3-2. The Cards lost their second straight to the Rockies in Denver yesterday. St. Louis was held to five hits by Tanner Gordon and a couple of Colorado relievers in a 6-0 loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Cardinals

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 7:45PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: SDPA, FDSNMW

Odds for the Padres at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Padres (+115), Cardinals (-136)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for July 24, 2025: Yu Darvish vs. Sonny Gray

Padres: Yu Darvish (0-2, 6.08 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Washington - 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts Cardinals: Sonny Gray (9-4, 4.04 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Arizona - 21.60 ERA, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 11 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Cardinals

The Cardinals are 1-5 in their last 6 games

Manny Machado is 2-19 in 5 games since the All-Star Break

is 2-19 in 5 games since the All-Star Break Willson Contreras has hits in 4 of 5 games since the All-Star Break (7-20)

has hits in 4 of 5 games since the All-Star Break (7-20) Fernando Tatis Jr. is 2-17 (.118) since the All-Star Break

is 2-17 (.118) since the All-Star Break Nolan Arenado is 7-32 (.219) in July

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s game between the Padres and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Padres and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

