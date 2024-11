2025 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws and High Limit

In addition to the 60-race schedule announced by the High Limit Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws announced they will race 90 nights in 2025, bringing the total to 150 races across the two most popular sanctioning bodies.

The Outlaws will add one new track to their list when they head to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin on August 19.

Additionally, nine tracks that did not host a round in 2024 have returned to the schedule. These are Ohsweken (Ont.) Speedway and Cornwall (Ont.) Speedway in Canada as well as Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, Wisc.), Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.), Vado (N.M.) Speedway, Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway, New Egypt (N.J.) Speedway, and LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway.

New venues for High Limit include the Dirt Track at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Route 66 Motor Speedway (Amarillo, Texas), Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway, Perris, Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.), Vado, Fremont (Ohio) Speedway, Ransomville (N.Y.) Speedway, Lawrenceburg (Penn.), 141 Speedway (Francis Creek, Wisc.), Red River Speedway (Menomonie, Wisc.), Bridgeport Motorsports Park (Swedesboro, N.J.) and Path Valley Speedway (Spring Run, Penn.).

Five of these tracks are in states (Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Kentucky) that did not host a race in 2024.

The Midweek Money Series will be part of the 2025 High Limit schedule again, with 11 races.

Twenty-nine states will be visited by the Outlaws and High Limit. Pennsylvania leads the way with 21 nights of scheduled racing. Other states with double-digit races include Ohio with 14, California with 13, and Wisconsin with 10.

2025 Sprint Car Schedule by Month

February

2/5/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

2/6/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

2/7/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

2/8/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

March

3/2/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

3/3/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

3/7/2025: Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL [Outlaws]

3/8/2025: Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS [Outlaws]

3/13/2025: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV [High Limit]

3/14/2025: Kennedale Speedway Park, Kennedale, TX [Outlaws]

3/15/2025: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV [High Limit]

3/15/2025: Kennedale Speedway Park, Kennedale, TX [Outlaws]

3/19/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, CA [High Limit]

3/21/2025: Bakersfield Speedway, Bakersfield, CA [High Limit]

3/21/2025: Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, TX [Outlaws]

3/22/2025: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, CA [High Limit]

3/22/2025: Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, TX [Outlaws]

3/28/2025: Central Arizona Speedway, Casa Grande, AZ [High Limit]

3/28/2025: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, OK [Outlaws]

3/29/2025: Central Arizona Speedway, Casa Grande, AZ [High Limit]

3/29/2025: 81 Speedway, Wichita, KS [Outlaws]

April

4/1/2025: Vado Speedway Park, Vado, NM [High Limit]

4/4/2025: Route 66 Motor Speedway, Amarillo, TX [High Limit]

4/4/2025: Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, OK [Outlaws]

4/5/2025: Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, OK [Outlaws]

4/11/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

4/12/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

4/18/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

4/19/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

4/25/2025: Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, IL [Outlaws]

4/26/2025: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN [Outlaws]

4/30/2025: Texarkana 67 Speedway *, Texarkana, AR [High Limit]

May

5/1/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

5/2/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

5/3/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

5/3/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

5/7/2025: 81 Speedway *, Wichita, KS [High Limit]

5/7/2025: Lincoln Speedway, Abbotstown, PA [Outlaws]

5/9/2025: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, KS [High Limit]

5/9/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

5/10/2025: Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, IL [High Limit]

5/10/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

5/12/2025: Kokomo Speedway *, Kokomo, IN [High Limit]

5/14/2025: Fremont Speedway *, Freemont, OH [High Limit]

5/14/2025: Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. [Outlaws]

5/15/2025: Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. [Outlaws]

5/16/2025: Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, NY [High Limit]

5/17/2025: Utica-Rome Speedway, Vernon, NY [High Limit]

5/18/2025: Cornwall Motor Speedway, Cornwall, Ont. [Outlaws]

5/20/2025: Grandview Speedway *, Bechtelsville, PA [High Limit]

5/23/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

5/23/2025: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, OH [Outlaws]

5/24/2025: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH [Outlaws]

5/25/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

5/25/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

5/26/2025: Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH [Outlaws]

5/30/2025: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, PA [High Limit]

5/30/2025: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND [Outlaws]

5/31/2025: Butler Motor Speedway, Quincy, MI [High Limit]

5/31/2025: Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, ND [Outlaws]

June

6/3/2025: 141 Speedway *, Francis Creek, WI [High Limit]

6/4/2025: Red Cedar Speedway *, Menomonie, WI [High Limit]

6/4/2025: Jackson Speedway, Jackson, MN [Outlaws]

6/6/2025: Plymouth Dirt Track, Plymouth, WI [Outlaws]

6/7/2025: Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, WI [Outlaws]

6/8/2025: Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie, WI [Outlaws]

6/10/2025: Eagle Raceway *, Eagle, NE [High Limit]

6/13/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

6/14/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

6/18/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

6/19/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

6/20/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

6/21/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

6/25/2025: Lake Ozark Speedway *, Eldon, MO [High Limit]

6/27/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO [High Limit]

6/27/2025: Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI [Outlaws]

6/28/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO [High Limit]

6/28/2025: Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI [Outlaws]

July

7/10/2025: Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, MN [Outlaws]

7/11/2025: Florence Speedway, Walton KY, [High Limit]

7/11/2025: Wilmot Raceway, Willmot, WI [Outlaws]

7/12/2025: Florence Speedway, Walton, KY [High Limit]

7/12/2025: Wilmot Raceway, Willmot, WI [Outlaws]

7/15/2025: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, OH [Outlaws]

7/16/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

7/17/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

7/18/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

7/19/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

7/22/2025: Lernerville Speedway *, Sarver, PA [High Limit]

7/23/2025: BAPS Motor Speedway, York Haven, PA [Outlaws]

7/25/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

7/26/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

7/27/2025: Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY [Outlaws]

August

8/1/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

8/2/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

8/6/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/7/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/8/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/9/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/14/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, CA [High Limit]

8/15/2025: TBD CA, [High Limit]

8/15/2025: Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, MN [Outlaws]

8/16/2025: Placerville Speedway, Placerville, CA [High Limit]

8/16/2025: Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN [Outlaws]

8/19/2025: Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI [Outlaws]

8/21/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA [High Limit]

8/22/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA [High Limit]

8/22/2025: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND [Outlaws]

8/23/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA [High Limit]

8/23/2025: Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, ND [Outlaws]

8/25/2025: Douglas County Speedway, Roseburg, OR [High Limit]

8/28/2025: Skagit Speedway, Alger, WA [High Limit]

8/29/2025: Skagit Speedway, Alger, WA [High Limit]

8/30/2025: Skagit Speedway, Alger, WA [High Limit]

8/30/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

8/31/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

September

9/4/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

9/5/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

9/5/2025: Vado Speedway Park, Vado, NM [Outlaws]

9/6/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

9/6/2025: Vado Speedway Park, Vado, NM [Outlaws]

9/12/2025: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA [High Limit]

9/12/2025: Bakersfield Speedway, Bakersfield, CA [Outlaws]

9/13/2025: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA [High Limit]

9/13/2025: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, CA [Outlaws]

9/19/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

9/19/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, CA [Outlaws]

9/20/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

9/20/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, CA [Outlaws]

9/26/2025: One night show, TBD [Outlaws]

9/27/2025: Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Swedesboro, NJ [High Limit]

9/27/2025: Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH, [Outlaws]

9/28/2025: Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA, [High Limit]

October

10/3/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

10/4/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

10/10/2025: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, KS [High Limit]

10/10/2025: New Egypt Speedway, New Egypt, NJ [Outlaws]

10/11/2025: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, KS [High Limit]

10/11/2025: Lincoln Speedway, Abbotstown, PA [Outlaws]

10/15/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway *, Wheatland, MO [High Limit]

10/17/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

10/17/2025: One night show, TBD [Outlaws]

10/18/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

10/18/2025: LaSalle Speedway, LaSalle, IL [Outlaws]

10/24/2025: Two night show, TBD [Outlaws]

10/25/2025: Two night show, TBD [Outlaws]

November

11/5/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

11/6/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

11/7/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

11/8/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

2025 Sprint Car Schedule by State

Alabama

3/7/2025: Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL [Outlaws]

Arkansas

4/30/2025: Texarkana 67 Speedway *, Texarkana, AR [High Limit]

Arizona

3/28/2025: Central Arizona Speedway, Casa Grande, AZ [High Limit]

3/29/2025: Central Arizona Speedway, Casa Grande, AZ [High Limit]

California

3/19/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, CA [High Limit]

3/21/2025: Bakersfield Speedway, Bakersfield, CA [High Limit]

3/22/2025: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, CA [High Limit]

8/14/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA [High Limit]

8/15/2025: One-night show, TBD [High Limit]

8/16/2025: Placerville Speedway, Placerville, CA [High Limit]

8/21/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA [High Limit]

8/22/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA [High Limit]

8/23/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA [High Limit]

9/12/2025: Bakersfield Speedway ,Bakersfield, CA [Outlaws]

9/13/2025: Perris Auto Speedway, Perris, CA [Outlaws]

9/19/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, CA [Outlaws]

9/20/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway, Tulare, CA [Outlaws]

Florida

2/5/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

2/7/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

2/8/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

3/2/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

3/3/2025: Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL [Outlaws]

Iowa

4/18/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

4/19/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

6/13/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

6/14/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/6/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/7/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/8/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

8/9/2025: Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, IA [Outlaws]

Illinois

4/25/2025: Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, IL [Outlaws]

5/10/2025: Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, IL [High Limit]

10/18/2025: LaSalle Speedway, LaSalle, IL [Outlaws]

Indiana

4/26/2025: Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, IN [Outlaws]

5/12/2025: Kokomo Speedway *, Kokomo, IN [High Limit]

Kansas

3/29/2025: 81 Speedway, Wichita, KS [Outlaws]

5/7/2025: 81 Speedway *, Wichita, KS [High Limit]

5/9/2025: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, KS [High Limit]

10/10/2025: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, KS [High Limit]

10/11/2025: Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, KS [High Limit]

Kentucky

7/11/2025: Florence Speedway, Walton, KY [High Limit]

7/12/2025: Florence Speedway, Walton, KY [High Limit]

Michigan

5/31/2025: Butler Motor Speedway, Quincy, MI [High Limit]

Minnesota

6/4/2025: Jackson Speedway, Jackson, MN [Outlaws]

7/10/2025: Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, MN [Outlaws]

8/15/2025: Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, MN [Outlaws]

8/16/2025: Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, MN [Outlaws]

Missouri

4/11/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

4/12/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

6/25/2025: Lake Ozark Speedway *, Eldon, MO [High Limit]

6/27/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO [High Limit]

6/28/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, MO [High Limit]

8/1/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

8/2/2025: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO [Outlaws]

10/15/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway *, Wheatland, MO [High Limit]

Mississippi

3/8/2025: Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS [Outlaws]

North Carolina

11/5/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

11/6/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

11/7/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

11/8/2025: The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC [Outlaws]

North Dakota

5/30/2025: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND [Outlaws]

5/31/2025: Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, ND [Outlaws]

8/22/2025: River Cities Speedway, Grand Forks, ND [Outlaws]

8/23/2025: Red River Valley Speedway, West Fargo, ND [Outlaws]

Nebraska

6/10/2025: Eagle Raceway *, Eagle, NE [High Limit]

New Jersey

9/27/2025: Bridgeport Motorsports Park, Swedesboro, NJ [High Limit]

10/10/2025: New Egypt Speedway, New Egypt, NJ [Outlaws]

New Mexico

4/1/2025: Vado Speedway Park, Vado, NM [High Limit]

9/5/2025: Vado Speedway Park, Vado, NM [Outlaws]

9/6/2025: Vado Speedway Park, Vado, NM [Outlaws]

Nevada

3/13/2025: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV [High Limit]

3/15/2025: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV [High Limit]

New York

5/16/2025: Ransomville Speedway, Ransomville, NY [High Limit]

5/17/2025: Utica-Rome Speedway, Vernon, NY [High Limit]

7/27/2025: Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY [Outlaws]

Ohio

5/2/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

5/3/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

5/14/2025: Fremont Speedway *, Freemont, OH [High Limit]

5/23/2025: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, OH [Outlaws]

5/24/2025: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH [Outlaws]

5/26/2025: Atomic Speedway, Chillicothe, OH [Outlaws]

7/15/2025: Attica Raceway Park, Attica, OH [Outlaws]

7/16/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

7/17/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

7/18/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

7/19/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [Outlaws]

9/19/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

9/20/2025: Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, OH [High Limit]

9/27/2025: Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH [Outlaws]

Oklahoma

3/28/2025: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, OK [Outlaws]

4/4/2025: Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, OK [Outlaws]

4/5/2025: Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, OK [Outlaws]

Ontario

5/14/2025: Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. [Outlaws]

5/15/2025: Ohsweken Speedway, Ohsweken, Ont. [Outlaws]

5/18/2025: Cornwall Motor Speedway, Cornwall, Ont. [Outlaws]

Oregon

8/25/2025: Douglas County Speedway, Roseburg, OR [High Limit]

Pennsylvania (21)

5/7/2025: Lincoln Speedway, Abbotstown, PA [Outlaws]

5/9/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

5/10/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

5/20/2025: Grandview Speedway *, Bechtelsville, PA [High Limit]

5/23/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

5/25/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

5/25/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

5/30/2025: Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lawrenceburg, PA [High Limit]

7/22/2025: Lernerville Speedway *, Sarver, PA [High Limit]

7/23/2025: BAPS Motor Speedway, York Haven, PA [Outlaws]

7/25/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

7/26/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

9/4/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

9/5/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

9/6/2025: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA [High Limit]

9/12/2025: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA [High Limit]

9/13/2025: Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, PA [High Limit]

9/28/2025: Path Valley Speedway, Spring Run, PA [High Limit]

10/3/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

10/4/2025: Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, PA [Outlaws]

10/11/2025: Lincoln Speedway, Abbotstown, PA [Outlaws]

South Dakota

6/18/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

6/19/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

6/20/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

6/21/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

8/30/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

8/31/2025: Huset’s Speedway, Brandon, SD [Outlaws]

Texas

3/14/2025: Kennedale Speedway Park, Kennedale, TX [Outlaws]

3/15/2025: Kennedale Speedway Park, Kennedale, TX [Outlaws]

3/21/2025: Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, TX [Outlaws]

3/22/2025: Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, TX [Outlaws]

4/4/2025: Route 66 Motor Speedway, Amarillo, TX [High Limit]

5/1/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

5/3/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

10/17/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

10/18/2025: Texas Motor Speedway, Forth Worth, TX [High Limit]

Washington

8/28/2025: Skagit Speedway, Alger, WA [High Limit]

8/29/2025: Skagit Speedway, Alger, WA [High Limit]

8/30/2025: Skagit Speedway, Alger, WA [High Limit]

Wisconsin

6/3/2025: 141 Speedway *, Francis Creek, WI [High Limit]

6/4/2025: Red Cedar Speedway *, Menomonie WI, [High Limit]

6/6/2025: Plymouth Dirt Track, Plymouth, WI [Outlaws]

6/7/2025: Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, WI [Outlaws]

6/8/2025: Angell Park Speedway, Sun Prairie, WI [Outlaws]

6/27/2025: Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI [Outlaws]

6/28/2025: Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, WI [Outlaws]

7/11/2025: Wilmot Raceway, Willmot WI, [Outlaws]

7/12/2025: Wilmot Raceway, Willmot WI, [Outlaws]

8/19/2025: Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI [Outlaws]

* Mid-week Money Series