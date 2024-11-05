High Limit Sprint Car Series announces 61-race schedule with 13 new tracks

The High Limit Sprint Car Series will host 61 races in 2025 on 36 tracks in 20 states, headlined by a two-night show at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 13th and 15th, in conjunction with the spring NASCAR weekend. This is one of 14 new tracks in 2025.

The 2024 High Limit Schedule featured 60 races, and to accommodate the new venues, 15 tracks have been removed.

Las Vegas kicks off a new West Coast Swing in 2024 that includes six of the new tracks.

After leaving Las Vegas, the series heads to Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. This track was part of the fall Western Swing in 2024. Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway, Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway, Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande, Arizona, Vado (New Mexico) Speedway Park, and Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas, are next on the schedule before the series heads to Arkansas with an added date for the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway.

Other new venues included Fremont (Ohio) Speedway, Ransomville (N.Y.) Speedway, and Lawrenceburg (Penn.) in May, 141 Speedway (Francis Creek, Wisc.) and Red River Speedway (Menomonie, Wisc.), Bridgeport Motorsports Park (Swedesboro, N.J.) and Path Valley Speedway (Spring Run, Penn.) in September. Five of these tracks are in states (Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Kentucky) that did not host a race in 2024.

The Midweek Money Series will be part of the 2025 schedule again, with 11 races.

Texas Motor Speedway will once more close out the schedule with a two-night show in October.

Tracks that hosted events in 2024 but are not on the schedule in 2025 are East Bay Raceway Park (Tampa, Fla.), Golden Isles Speedway (Waynesville, Ga.), Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.), RPM Speedway (Crandall, Texas), Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, Okla.), Salina Highbanks Speedway (Pryor, Okla.), 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa), Outlaw Speedway (Dundee, N.Y.), Fonda (N.Y.) Speedway, Davenport (Iowa) Speedway, I-70 Motorsports Park (Odessa, Mo.), Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park, Kings Speedway (Hanford, Calif.), Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, Wash.) and Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, Ohio).

2025 High Limit Sprint Car Schedule

3/13/2025: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Las Vegas, NV

3/15/2025: The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway; Las Vegas, NV

3/19/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare, CA

3/21/2025: Bakersfield Speedway; Bakersfield, CA

3/22/2025: Perris Auto Speedway; Perris, CA

3/28/2025: Central Arizona Speedway; Casa Grande, AZ

3/29/2025: Central Arizona Speedway; Casa Grande, AZ

4/1/2025: Vado Speedway Park; Vado, NM

4/4/2025: Route 66 Motor Speedway; Amarillo, TX

4/30/2025: Texarkana 67 Speedway*; Texarkana, AR

5/1/2025: Texas Motor Speedway; Forth Worth, TX

5/3/2025: Texas Motor Speedway; Forth Worth, TX

5/7/2025: 81 Speedway *; Wichita, KS

5/9/2025: Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City, KS

5/10/2025: Tri-City Speedway; Granite City, IL

5/12/2024: Kokomo Speedway *; Kokomo, IN

5/14/2025: Fremont Speedway *; Freemont, OH

5/16/2025: Ransomville Speedway; Ransomville, NY

5/17/2025: Utica-Rome Speedway; Vernon, NY

5/20/2025: Grandview Speedway *; Bechtelsville, PA

5/23/2025: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal, PA

5/25/2025: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal, PA

5/30/2025: Lawrenceburg Speedway; Lawrenceburg, PA

5/31/2025: Butler Motor Speedway; Quincy, MI

6/3/2025: 141 Speedway *; Francis Creek, WI

6/4/2025: Red Cedar Speedway *; Menomonie, WI

6/10/2025: Eagle Raceway *; Eagle, NE

6/25/2025: Lake Ozark Speedway *; Eldon, MO

6/27/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway; Wheatland, MO

6/28/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway; Wheatland, MO

7/11/2025: Florence Speedway; Walton, KY

7/12/2025: Florence Speedway; Walton, KY

7/16/2025: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg, OH

7/17/2025: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg, OH

7/22/2025: Lernerville Speedway *; Sarver, PA

8/14/2025: Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare, CA

8/15/2025: TBD, (CA)

8/16/2025: Placerville Speedway; Placerville, CA

8/21/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway; Chico, CA

8/22/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway; Chico, CA

8/23/2025: Silver Dollar Speedway; Chico, CA

8/25/2025: Douglas County Speedway; Roseburg, OR

8/28/2025: Skagit Speedway; Alger, WA

8/29/2025: Skagit Speedway; Alger, WA

8/30/2025: Skagit Speedway; Alger, WA

9/4/2025: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal, PA

9/5/2025: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal, PA

9/6/2025: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal, PA

9/12/2025: Lernerville Speedway; Sarver, PA

9/13/2025: Lernerville Speedway; Sarver, PA

9/19/2025: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg, OH

9/20/2025: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg, OH

9/27/2025: Bridgeport Motorsports Park; Swedesboro, NJ

9/28/2025: Path Valley Speedway; Spring Run, PA

10/10/2025: Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City, KS

10/11/2025: Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City, KS

10/15/2025: Lucas Oil Speedway *; Wheatland, MO

10/17/2025: Texas Motor Speedway; Forth Worth, TX

10/18/2025: Texas Motor Speedway; Forth Worth, TX

