2024 Combined Sprint Car Schedules of the Outlaws and High Limit

The 2024 combined Sprint Car schedules of the World of Outlaws and High Limit Sprint Car series will feature 146 nights of racing in 24 states. The Outlaws make up 86 of these nights with High Limit expanding to a national schedule and adding 60 nights of racing to the calendar.

In 2023 the Outlaws scheduled 87 races of which 71 were run after rain-outs were factored in.

High Limit promoted 11 races in 2023, all during the middle of the week. The concept of high-dollar, midweek races continues into 2024 with an 11-race internal series called the Midweek Money Series. This series will have a separate points’ fund totaling $100,000.

After acquiring the All-Star Circuit of Champions from Tony Stewart earlier this year, High Limit has added another 49 races to their schedule. Many of these are high-profile events that came from either the ASCoC or previous Outlaws calendars, such as the Tuscarora 50, the Skagit Nationals and the Gold Cup. Three of High Limit’s races are listed as “To Be Determined”, including one midweek race in September.

The Outlaws season begins February 7, 2024 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. High Limit starts one week later on February 12 at East Bay Raceway Park across the state in Tampa.

High Limit ends their season with a two-night show at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway October 11-12. The Outlaws will conclude in 2024 as they did in 2023 with four nights of racing at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While some Crown Jewels have switched sanctioning bodies, nearly all of the fan-favored events will be back on the calendar in 2024. These include the Huset’s High Bank Hustle / Nationals (June 19-22), the 41st Kings Royal (July 19-20), the 63rd Knoxville Sprint Car Nationals (August 7-10), the Commonwealth Clash (September 13-14) and the 62nd National Open (October 4-5).

The apportionment of races continues to heavily reflect the heart of sprint car racing with the majority of events held in the Midwest and Pennsylvania, but two states will have significantly more dates in 2024 than 2023.

High Limit took over many of the traditional West Coast Swing races, but the Outlaws responded with a six-race schedule in September. Along with High Limit’s races, California now has 12 dates plus another five in Oregon and Washington.

The state of Texas had only three nights of racing in 2023, but after the shuttering of Devil’s Bowl Speedway at the end of the season, several new and returning venues have been added including a return of the Outlaws to Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige and three nights of racing at Texas Motor Speedway for High Limit, including their season-ended two-night stand in October. In total, Texas has nine nights of racing in 2024.

Combined Schedule by Month

2/7/2024: Volusia Speedway Park; Barberville FL (Outlaws)

2/8/2024: Volusia Speedway Park; Barberville FL (Outlaws)

2/9/2024: Volusia Speedway Park; Barberville FL (Outlaws)

2/10/2024: Volusia Speedway Park; Barberville FL (Outlaws)

2/12/2024: East Bay Raceway Park; Tampa FL (High Limit)

2/13/2024: East Bay Raceway Park; Tampa FL (High Limit)

2/22/2024: Golden Isles Speedway; Waynesville GA (High Limit)

2/24/2024: Golden Isles Speedway; Waynesville GA (High Limit)

3/3/2024: Volusia Speedway Park; Barberville FL (Outlaws)

3/4/2024: Volusia Speedway Park; Barberville FL (Outlaws)

3/8/2024: Kennedale Speedway; Park Kennedale TX (Outlaws)

3/9/2024: Kennedale Speedway; Park Kennedale TX (Outlaws)

3/15/2024: Cotton Bowl Speedway; Paige TX (Outlaws)

3/16/2024: Cotton Bowl Speedway; Paige TX (Outlaws)

3/22/2024: Big O Speedway; Ennis TX (Outlaws)

3/23/2024: Lawton Speedway; Lawton OK (Outlaws)

3/29/2024: Thunderbird Speedway; Muskogee OK (Outlaws)

3/30/2024: 81 Speedway; Wichita KS (Outlaws)

4/5/2024: US 36 Raceway; Osborn MO (Outlaws)

4/6/2024: Arrowhead Speedway; Colcord OK (Outlaws)

4/9/2024: Riverside International Speedway*; West Memphis AR (High Limit)

4/12/2024: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55; Pevely MO (Outlaws)

4/12/2024: Texarkana 67 Speedway; Texarkana AR (High Limit)

4/13/2024: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55; Pevely MO (Outlaws)

4/13/2024: Texas Motor Speedway; Forth Worth TX (High Limit)

4/14/2024: RPM Speedway; Crandall TX (High Limit)

4/16/2024: Red Dirt Raceway*; Meeker OK (High Limit)

4/19/2024: Paducah International Raceway; Paducah KY (Outlaws)

4/19/2024: TBD (High Limit)

4/20/2024: Tri-State Speedway; Haubstadt IN (Outlaws)

4/20/2024: Salina Highbanks Speedway; Pryor OK (High Limit)

4/26/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

4/27/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

5/1/2024: Jacksonville Speedway; Jacksonville IL (Outlaws)

5/1/2024: 81 Speedway*; Wichita KS (High Limit)

5/3/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (Outlaws)

5/3/2024: Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City KS (High Limit)

5/4/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (Outlaws)

5/4/2024: Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City KS (High Limit)

5/8/2024: Lincoln Speedway; Abbottstown PA (Outlaws)

5/10/2024: Williams Grove Speedway; Mechanicsburg PA (Outlaws)

5/10/2024: 34 Raceway; West Burlington IA (High Limit)

5/11/2024: Williams Grove Speedway; Mechanicsburg PA (Outlaws)

5/11/2024: Tri-City Speedway; Granite City IL (High Limit)

5/14/2024: Kokomo Speedway*; Kokomo IN (High Limit)

5/16/2024: Outlaw Speedway; Dundee NY (High Limit)

5/17/2024: Attica Raceway Park; Attica OH (Outlaws)

5/17/2024: Utica-Rome Speedway; Vernon NY (High Limit)

5/18/2024: Sharon Speedway; Hartford OH (Outlaws)

5/18/2024: Fonda Speedway; Fonda NY (High Limit)

5/24/2024: Atomic Speedway; Chillicothe OH (Outlaws)

5/25/2024: Atomic Speedway; Chillicothe OH (Outlaws)

5/25/2024: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal PA (High Limit)

5/26/2024: Port Royal Speedway ;Port Royal PA (High Limit)

5/27/2024: Fremont Speedway; Fremont OH (Outlaws)

5/28/2024: Grandview Speedway*; Bechtelsville PA (High Limit)

5/31/2024: Beaver Dam Raceway; Beaver Dam WI (Outlaws)

5/31/2024: TBD (High Limit)

6/1/2024: Beaver Dam Raceway; Beaver Dam WI (Outlaws)

6/1/2024: Butler Motor Speedway; Quincy MI (High Limit)

6/4/2024: Davenport Speedway*; Davenport IA (High Limit)

6/7/2024: River Cities Speedway; Grand Forks ND (Outlaws)

6/7/2024: I-70 Motorsports Park; Odessa MO (High Limit)

6/8/2024: Ogilvie Raceway; Ogilvie MN (Outlaws)

6/8/2024: I-70 Motorsports Park; Odessa MO (High Limit)

6/11/2024: Eagle Raceway*; Eagle NE (High Limit)

6/14/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

6/15/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

6/19/2024: Huset’s Speedway; Brandon SD (Outlaws)

6/20/2024: Huset’s Speedway; Brandon SD (Outlaws)

6/21/2024: Huset’s Speedway; Brandon SD (Outlaws)

6/22/2024: Huset’s Speedway; Brandon SD (Outlaws)

6/26/2024: Lake Ozark Speedway*; Eldon MO (High Limit)

6/28/2024: Cedar Lake Speedway; New Richmond WI (Outlaws)

6/28/2024: Lucas Oil Speedway; Wheatland MO (High Limit)

6/29/2024: Cedar Lake Speedway; New Richmond WI (Outlaws)

6/29/2024: Lucas Oil Speedway ;Wheatland MO (High Limit)

7/12/2024: Wilmot Raceway; Wilmot WI (Outlaws)

7/13/2024: Wilmot Raceway; Wilmot WI (Outlaws)

7/13/2024: Portsmouth Raceway Park; Portsmouth OH (High Limit)

7/16/2024: Attica Raceway Park; Attica OH (Outlaws)

7/17/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (High Limit)

7/18/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (High Limit)

7/19/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (Outlaws)

7/20/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (Outlaws)

7/23/2024: Lernerville Speedway; Sarver PA (High Limit)

7/24/2024: BAPS Motor Speedway; York Haven PA (Outlaws)

7/26/2024: Williams Grove Speedway; Mechanicsburg PA (Outlaws)

7/27/2024: Williams Grove Speedway; Mechanicsburg PA (Outlaws)

7/28/2024: Weedsport Speedway; Weedsport NY (Outlaws)

8/2/2024: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55; Pevely MO (Outlaws)

8/3/2024: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55; Pevely MO (Outlaws)

8/7/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

8/8/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

8/9/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

8/10/2024: Knoxville Raceway; Knoxville IA (Outlaws)

8/15/2024: Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare CA (High Limit)

8/16/2024: Jackson Motorplex; Jackson MN (Outlaws)

8/16/2024: Kings Speedway; Hanford CA (High Limit)

8/17/2024: Jackson Motorplex; Jackson MN (Outlaws)

8/17/2024: Placerville Speedway; Placerville CA (High Limit)

8/22/2024: Silver Dollar Speedway; Chico CA (High Limit)

8/23/2024: River Cities Speedway; Grand Forks ND (Outlaws)

8/23/2024: Silver Dollar Speedway; Chico CA (High Limit)

8/24/2024: Red River Valley Speedway; West Fargo ND (Outlaws)

8/24/2024: Silver Dollar Speedway; Chico CA (High Limit)

8/26/2024: Douglas County Speedway; Roseburg OR (High Limit)

8/28/2024: Grays Harbor Raceway; Elma WA (High Limit)

8/29/2024: Skagit Speedway; Alger WA (High Limit)

8/30/2024: Skagit Speedway; Alger WA (High Limit)

8/31/2024: Huset’s Speedway; Brandon SD (Outlaws)

8/31/2024: Skagit Speedway; Alger WA (High Limit)

9/1/2024: Huset’s Speedway; Brandon SD (Outlaws)

9/5/2024: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal PA (High Limit)

9/6/2024: Stockton Dirt Track; Stockton CA (Outlaws)

9/6/2024: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal PA (High Limit)

9/7/2024: Kings Speedway; Hanford CA (Outlaws)

9/7/2024: Port Royal Speedway; Port Royal PA (High Limit)

9/13/2024: Bakersfield Speedway; Bakersfield CA (Outlaws)

9/13/2024: Lernerville Speedway; Sarver PA (High Limit)

9/14/2024: Merced Speedway; Merced CA (Outlaws)

9/14/2024: Lernerville Speedway; Sarver PA (High Limit)

9/20/2024: Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare CA (Outlaws)

9/20/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (High Limit)

9/21/2024: Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare CA (Outlaws)

9/21/2024: Eldora Speedway; Rossburg OH (High Limit)

9/25/2024: TBD * (High Limit)

9/27/2024: Wayne County Speedway; Orrville OH (Outlaws)

9/28/2024: Sharon Speedway; Hartford OH (Outlaws)

9/28/2024: Florence Speedway; Walton KY (High Limit)

10/1/2024: Atomic Speedway*; Chillicothe OH (High Limit)

10/4/2024: Williams Grove Speedway; Mechanicsburg PA (Outlaws)

10/5/2024: Williams Grove Speedway; Mechanicsburg PA (Outlaws)

10/8/2024: I-70 Motorsports Park*; Odessa MO (High Limit)

10/11/2024: Selinsgrove Speedway; Selinsgrove PA (Outlaws)

10/11/2024: Texas Motor Speedway; Forth Worth TX (High Limit)

10/12/2024: Selinsgrove Speedway; Selinsgrove PA (Outlaws)

10/12/2024: Texas Motor Speedway; Forth Worth TX (High Limit)

10/18/2024: Dirt Oval 66; Joliet IL (Outlaws)

10/19/2024: Dirt Oval 66; Joliet IL (Outlaws)

10/25/2024: Riverside International Speedway; West Memphis AR (Outlaws)

10/26/2024: Riverside International Speedway; West Memphis AR (Outlaws)

11/6/2024: The Dirt Track at Charlotte; Concord NC (Outlaws)

11/7/2024: The Dirt Track at Charlotte; Concord NC (Outlaws)

11/8/2024: The Dirt Track at Charlotte; Concord NC (Outlaws)

11/9/2024: The Dirt Track at Charlotte; Concord NC (Outlaws)

* Midweek Money Series

More Dirt Track Racing

Kyle Larson wins fourth Turkey Night Grand Prix

World of Outlaws adds $100,000-to-win race at Huset’s

High Limit Racing expands in 2024, creates second national sprint series

Bobby Pierce wins Outlaws Late Model title in first try

Brad Sweet seals fifth Outlaws Sprints title with a win

A Tale of Two Drivers: Brad Sweet, David Gravel

High Limit Sprint Car Series acquires ASCoC

Devil’s Bowl rages against the dying of its lights

Jade Avedisian makes history as first female national midget champ

Rico Abreu wins Lincoln Park but Kyle Larson takes the title

