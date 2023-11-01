 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brian Deegan joins Nitrocross for Phoenix

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 1, 2023 05:00 AM
Nitrocross 2023 Cars at sunset.jpg

Nitrocross

Brian Deegan will join Nitrocross for the Phoenix doubleheader at Wild Horse Pass in the No. 38 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing FC1-X November 10-11 in the Group E division. This will be Deegan’s first attempt in the premier division of the closed-course rally series created by Travis Pastrana.

Deegan will race as teammate to Robin Larsson and Andreas Bakkerud, who currently sit first and second in the championship standings respectively.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge,” Deegan said in a press release. “Nitrocross is a whole different animal, but I love pushing my limits and trying new things. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has a strong track record winning the team championship along with going 1-2-3 in the driver’s championships, and I believe this partnership will be a winning one.”

Deegan, father of the inaugural SuperMotcross 250 champion Haiden Deegan, first made his name in freestyle and dirt motorcycle racing but also has experience in closed-course stadium truck racing and rallycross. Deegan won the Pro 2 division of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing series in 2011, 2012 and 2014. He was also a three-time champion there in the Pro Lite Unlimited division (2009, 2011 and 2013).

Deegan also has experience in the Global RallyCross Championship, where he finished second in the 2012.

Deegan is no stranger to extreme competition. During his career he has earned four Gold Medals in the X Games, including the 2011 Rallycross medal. He earned two silver medals in 2010 for his rally car efforts as well as a bronze medal in 2012.

This will not be Deegan’s first appearance with Nitrocross. He has previously raced in the Side-By-Side division.

In addition to the new star power in Group E, Phoenix fans will see rising star Lia Block, daughter of the late Ken Block, compete in the NEXT division.

