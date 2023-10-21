 Skip navigation
Nitrocross announces season finale will be held in Las Vegas in early March

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 20, 2023 08:25 PM
Nitrocross 2023 Las Vegas finale.jpg

Nitrocorss

Nitrocross has announced the venue for the season finale of the 2023-2024 schedule at a new, purpose-built track in Las Vegas to be located near Formula 1’s paddock off Koval Lane.

When the schedule was first announced in May, the finale was listed as to-be-determined with a date in either late February or early March. It will be run on March 1-2, 2024.

Designed in collaboration with series’ founder and driver Travis Pastrana, the track will be highlighted by banked corners, steep berms and a 130-foot jump with both dirt and paved sections.

The track is being built so that the grandstands have a full view of the action.

The venue and finale will also be a homecoming of sorts. In the summer, Nitrocross’ parent company Thrill One Sports and Entertainment was acquired by Fiume Capital, a Vegas-based investment group.

“This season has been the start of something truly amazing as we take Nitrocross to the next level, and I’m so excited to put an exclamation mark on it in Las Vegas,” Pastrana said in a press release. “After feeling the incredible energy from all the fans who lined The Strip as we honored Evel Knievel, there is no better place to send it.”

In 2018 Pastrana, paid tribute to stunt legend Evel Knievel, recreating three of his most famous jumps in front of a national live television audience.

“And, while without a doubt it’s a global entertainment capital, this city is also passionate about motorsports, hosting huge races by F1, NASCAR, the Mint 400, and more, Pastrana added. “As we grow Nitrocross with amazing partners like the Fertitta brothers at Fiume and Dana White, I look forward to what we can build here.”

Nitrocross will visit Wild Horse Pass November 10-11 for Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2023-2024 season.