Lia Block joins Carl Cox Motorsport for Extreme E in the Island X Prix

Lia Block will replace Christine Giampaoli Zonca ‘GZ’ as the female driver for Carl Cox Motorsport in the Island X Prix in Sardinia, Italy and will remain in that role for the remainder of the season. She will share the cockpit with Timo Scheider.

Each team in the Extreme E series is made up of a male and female driver.

Block’s rally racing experience this season includes a stint behind the wheel of a Nitrocross Next car in Round 1 in Jay, Oklahoma where she crossed under the checkered flag first before being penalized. In the American Rally Association Championship, she has scored class victories and sixth place in the overall 2023 standings.

Lia is the daughter of Ken Block, who lost his life earlier this year in a snowboarding accident . Lia’s move into the Extreme E Series is a coming home of sorts. Ken was involved in the early development of the series and was the first driver to race the electric Odyssey 21 in the 2020 Dakar Rally.

“I am thrilled to be making my Extreme E debut at the next round in Sardinia for the Island X Prix,” Block said in a press release . “It is a huge opportunity to race for Carl Cox Motorsport and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel and out on the course. I am eager to do my best for the team and score some good results.

“I am really looking forward to working alongside Timo, who I have known for years, and the rest of the team – it is going to be my first race outside of the USA, and up against so many big names in the sport, but I am looking forward to the challenge and keen to get started.”

Block’s close connection to the sport of rally racing has brought her into contact with drivers like Tanner Foust and Nitrocross standout Andreas Bakkerud, who have served as mentors.

“We have been watching Lia for a while as she has already demonstrated enormous potential behind the wheel,” team owner Carl Cox said. “When she became available ahead of the upcoming Island X Prix we were keen to bring her into the team, and we’re looking forward to seeing how she fares alongside Timo.”

Christine ‘GZ’ Giampaoli Zonca (ESP) and Timo Scheider (DEU) race the Carl Cox Motorsport Odyssey 21 during the Scotland X-Prix on May 12, 2023. Jerry Andre / LAT Images

Schneider and GZ stood on the podium in the first race in Round 2 in Scotland, but were unable to start Race 2. They finished seventh and ninth in the opening rounds of the Desert X Prix.

The team is currently eight in the standings, 57 behind Veloce Racing.

“Lia is a huge motorsport talent and her career to date has been extremely impressive,” said James Taylor, Chief Championship Officer at Extreme E. “She will join a world-class group of drivers on the Extreme E roster, but I am sure will not be daunted out on the course.”

