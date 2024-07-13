IndyCar Iowa Speedway starting lineups: Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin on pole

Colton Herta will lead the field to the green flag on an oval for the first time in his NTT IndyCar Series career. The Andretti Global driver qualified first for Saturday night’s race at Iowa Speedway with a 187.655 mph lap.

Scott McLaughlin qualified second Saturday, but the Team Penske driver found redemption by setting a track record at 188.248 mph on his second qualifying to win the pole for Sunday afternoon’s race.

Herta earned his 16th career pole position despite the battery in his hybrid system failing to deploy during his qualifying laps. Though given the option to requalify the No. 26 Dallara-Honda, Herta and his team elected to stand on their speeds after qualifying first for Race 1 and fourth for Race 2.

“That’s the most bizarre pole maybe IndyCar has seen for a while,” Herta told NBC Sports’ Georgia Henneberry. “I’m happy we ended up holding on. It’s tough. It’s my first oval pole, and it means a lot to finally get that monkey off my back. Hopefully, we can follow it up with my first oval win tonight. Seems like it’s going to be tough to pass unfortunately.”

Jack Harvey opted to requalify after his hybrid system also failed to engage in qualifying. Alexander Rossi, who qualified in the top 10 for both races, told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch that his hybrid system also had issues, but Rossi wasn’t allowed to requalify by IndyCar.

With Herta and McLaughlin on the front row, here’s the rest of the starting top 10 for Race 1 (8 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock): Alex Palou, Will Power, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward, Rossi, Santino Ferrucci, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Marcus Ericsson.

For Sunday’s race (noon ET, NBC and Peacock), McLaughlin will start on the front row with Palou, followed by Dixon, Herta, Rosenqvist, Rossi, O’Ward, Graham Rahal, David Malukas and Agustin Canapino.

Josef Newgarden, who swept the races at Iowa last year, will start 22nd in Race 1 and 14th in Race 2.

