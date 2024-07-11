IndyCar at Iowa Speedway How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming

Starting with the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader race weekend at Iowa Speedway, six of the final eight races on the NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be contested on ovals.

That’s a stretch that heavily favors Josef Newgarden, who has won eight of the past 11 oval races since Iowa returned to IndyCar in 2022. The two-time defending Indy 500 winner is ranked 10th in the standings, 143 points behind leader Alex Palou, so it likely is too late for Newgarden to mount a charge at a third championship.

But the Team Penske star could affect the title race over the next two months, and teammate Will Power (48 points behind Palou) still is in striking distance of his third championship.

Penske’s Dallara-Chevrolets dominated Iowa last year with Newgarden sweeping (increasing his series-high total to six wins at Iowa) and runner-up finishes for Scott McLaughlin and Power.

Graham Rahal said Penske’s advantage is rooted in the dampers, the suspension pieces that help make for a smoother ride over a rough surface such as Iowa. But a partial repaving of the short track could affect that edge.

“Obviously, Penske has a huge leg up when it comes to the dampering,” Rahal said. “The dampers and the shocks that they build in-house, go look at them on the cars because they look like aliens compared to every other damper in IndyCar. They’re a totally different thing.

“So they dominated, but that’s gone this year at Iowa. This is a fresh take on what Iowa is going to be. I think that’s great for the fans. I think it’s great for the opportunity.”

After Iowa, IndyCar will visit the ovals of World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, the Milwaukee Mile and Nashville Superspeedway. Newgarden has won at all but Nashville (where IndyCar last raced in 2008).

At Iowa, the two-time series champion has led 1,847 laps (49.77% of those he’s completed there). The other 26 drivers in this weekend’s field have combined to lead only 681 laps at Iowa.

And though Power is winless on ovals since 2019, he had five ovals victories from 2016-18 (including the Indy 500). That bears noting as he chases two-time series champion Palou, who is winless on ovals (but has shown impressive adaptation after racing exclusively on road and street courses in his career until four years ago).



Here are the details for the Hy-Vee IndyCar at Iowa Speedway race weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR IOWA SPEEDWAY START TIMES

TV: Saturday’s broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Sunday’s broadcast will begin at noon ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying and Indy NXT races. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

COMMANDS TO START ENGINES: Saturday, 8:01 p.m.; Sunday, 12:25 p.m.

GREEN FLAGS: Saturday, 8:06 p.m.; Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after the race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: The IndyCar and Indy NXT races and all practices and qualifying sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app.

PRACTICE: Friday, 2:45-5 p.m. (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 3:45 p.m. (Peacock); two laps with first to set Race 1 lineup, second for Race 2 lineup

RACE DISTANCES: Both races are 250 laps (223.5 miles) on a 0.894-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Teams will have 14 sets available for the weekend. Indy NXT: Teams will have three sets for the weekend.

HYBRID ENERGY DEPLOYMENT: Unlimited activation with a maximum deployment of 105 kilojoules (kJ) per lap.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, Saturday is expected to be 87 degrees and an 8% chance of rain at the green flag. Sunday is expected to be 86 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 27-car field for this weekend at Iowa Speedway

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 18-car field at Iowa

INDYCAR IOWA SPEEDWAY WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, JULY 12

2-3:15 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

3:45-4:15 p.m.: IndyCar high-line practice wth two groups for 15 minutes apiece (Peacock)

4:30-6 p.m.: IndyCar practice (Peacock)

6:30-7:15 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

8:30 p.m.: $50,000 Pit Stop Challenge

SATURDAY, JULY 13

2:15 p.m.: Indy NXT (75 laps/67.05 miles, Peacock)

3:45 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying (Peacock)

5:15 p.m.: Luke Combs concert

8 p.m.: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 presented by Instacart (250 laps/223.5 miles, NBC, Peacock)

10:30 p.m.: Eric Church concert

SUNDAY, JULY 14

12:30 p.m.: Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade (250 laps/223.5 miles, NBC, Peacock)

3 p.m.: Kelsea Ballerini concert

4:45 p.m.: Post Malone concert

