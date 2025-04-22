Chevron Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major
Published April 22, 2025 12:19 PM
The LPGA’s first major of the season begins Thursday with the Chevron Championship.
Past Chevron winners will comprise the marquee group with defending champ Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit at 8:32 a.m. local time (9:32 a.m. EDT).
Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings, per the LPGA, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas:
R1 Pairings 🏌️♀️@LPGA | @Chevron_Golf pic.twitter.com/tVefyB8WNf— LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) April 22, 2025