Chevron Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Omaha women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks fired after five straight losing seasons
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
TCU, North Carolina will open 2026 in Ireland after Belichick’s debut this year at home vs. Frogs
Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
Phillies at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_roto_firstwrdrafted_250422.jpg
What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect?
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250422.jpg
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Omaha women’s basketball coach Carrie Banks fired after five straight losing seasons
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
TCU, North Carolina will open 2026 in Ireland after Belichick’s debut this year at home vs. Frogs
Philadelphia Phillies v Washington Nationals
Phillies at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_roto_firstwrdrafted_250422.jpg
What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect?
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250422.jpg
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chevron Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA’s first major

  
Published April 22, 2025 12:19 PM

The LPGA’s first major of the season begins Thursday with the Chevron Championship.

Past Chevron winners will comprise the marquee group with defending champ Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Patty Tavatanakit at 8:32 a.m. local time (9:32 a.m. EDT).

Here’s a look at the full tee times and groupings, per the LPGA, at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas: